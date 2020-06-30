Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 30 June

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of 1pm on 30 June, the Western Cape has 15 819 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 62 157 confirmed cases and 44 514 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
62 157
Total recoveries
44 514
Total deaths
1824
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
15 819
Tests conducted
303 067
Hospitalisations
1819 with 322 in ICU or high care
Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
5252
4002
Southern
5504
4170
Northern
3805
2930
Tygerberg
7991
6236
Eastern
5642
4131
Klipfontein
6231
4742
Mitchells Plain
5323
4037
Khayelitsha
6561
5302
Total
46309
35550
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
69
23
Garden Route
Knysna
175
92
Garden Route
George
571
188
Garden Route
Hessequa
24
17
Garden Route
Kannaland
8
3
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
205
73
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
73
25
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
1026
646
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
2530
1806
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
1540
879
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
466
198
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
656
462
Overberg
Overstrand
613
295
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
50
27
Overberg
Swellendam
59
24
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
418
241
West Coast
Bergrivier
192
154
West Coast
Cederberg
41
14
West Coast
Matzikama
63
28
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
617
348
West Coast
Swartland
542
353
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
25
2
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
1
0
Unallocated: 5884 (3066 recoveries)
Data note: As the province moves closer to the peak and the Department of Health is recording over 1000 new cases daily, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt (link is external)
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 1824. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
Donation from the Chinese Consul General:
Today, I received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Chinese consul General, Mr Lin Jing.
The donation consists of: 30,000 surgical masks; 5000 N95 masks; 500 isolation gowns and 500 face shields.
This donation will help to bolster our available stocks of PPE, ensuring that we have even more supply for the healthcare workers who are fighting COVID-19 on our frontlines.
We thank the Chinese Consulate, and the Chinese government for partnering with us in our fight against COVID-19 and for their ongoing relationship with the Western Cape.
Masks for the elderly:
The Department of Social Development has distributed 105 000 donated masks to various old aged homes in the province. The Department has so far been able to distribute a total of 120 000 masks to homes in the province.
The donations have supplemented the extra support given by the Department of Social Development to facilities, to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
We thank the many generous donors who have made these donations to the Western Cape Government and the Department of Social Development, which has allowed us to provide additional protection to this high risk group.
Fake news:
A number of new fake news messages are once again circulating on social media networks, which are designed to spread fear and confusion among members of the public and parents of children returning to school.
COVID-19 is a serious pandemic which should be treated as such, however, using false information that creates panic, or which is designed to take advantage of vulnerable citizens, is irresponsible and does not help in the fight against this virus. Information coming from unknown or unnamed sources should be carefully checked and verified before sending it on.
Use official government channels, such as the Western Cape, and the South African Government websites and social media channels, and trusted news websites for information.
You can also report fake news by Whatsapping it to 067 966 4015.
