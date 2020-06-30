APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 30 June

As of 1pm on 30 June, the Western Cape has 15 819 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 62 157 confirmed cases and 44 514 recoveries. 

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

62 157

Total recoveries

44 514

Total deaths

1824

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

15 819

Tests conducted

303 067

Hospitalisations

1819 with 322 in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro: 

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

5252

4002

Southern

5504

4170

Northern

3805

2930

Tygerberg

7991

6236

Eastern

5642

4131

Klipfontein

6231

4742

Mitchells Plain

5323

4037

Khayelitsha

6561

5302

Total

46309

35550

Sub-districts:

District

 Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

69

23

Garden Route

Knysna

175

92

Garden Route

George

571

188

Garden Route

Hessequa

24

17

Garden Route

Kannaland

8

3

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

205

73

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

73

25

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

1026

646

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

2530

1806

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

1540

879

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

466

198

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

656

462

Overberg

Overstrand

613

295

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

50

27

Overberg

Swellendam

59

24

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

418

241

West Coast

Bergrivier

192

154

​West Coast

​Cederberg

41

14

West Coast 

Matzikama

63

28

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

617

348

West Coast

Swartland

542

353

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

25

2

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

1

0

Unallocated: 5884 (3066 recoveries)

Data note: As the province moves closer to the peak and the Department of Health is recording over 1000 new cases daily, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt (link is external) 

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 1824. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Donation from the Chinese Consul General:

Today, I received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Chinese consul General, Mr Lin Jing.

The donation consists of: 30,000 surgical masks; 5000 N95 masks; 500 isolation gowns and​ 500 face shields.

This donation will help to bolster our available stocks of PPE, ensuring that we have even more supply for the healthcare workers who are fighting COVID-19 on our frontlines.

We thank the Chinese Consulate, and the Chinese government for partnering with us in our fight against COVID-19 and for their ongoing relationship with the Western Cape.

Masks for the elderly:

The Department of Social Development has distributed 105 000 donated masks to various old aged homes in the province. The Department has so far been able to distribute a total of 120 000 masks to homes in the province.

The donations have supplemented the extra support given by the Department of Social Development to facilities, to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

We thank the many generous donors who have made these donations to the Western Cape Government and the Department of Social Development, which has allowed us to provide additional protection to this high risk group.

Fake news:

A number of new fake news messages are once again circulating on social media networks, which are designed to spread fear and confusion among members of the public and parents of children returning to school.

COVID-19 is a serious pandemic which should be treated as such, however, using false information that creates panic, or which is designed to take advantage of vulnerable citizens, is irresponsible and does not help in the fight against this virus. Information coming from unknown or unnamed sources should be carefully checked and verified before sending it on.

Use official government channels, such as the Western Cape, and the South African Government websites and social media channels, and trusted news websites for information.

You can also report fake news by Whatsapping it to 067 966 4015.

