APO

Digital misunderstanding: 55% of Nigerian parents have conflicts with their children because they spend too much time on the phone

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Modern parents have to constantly educate themselves and keep up to date when it comes to the Internet trends. There is a strong reason for it – their children. If parents do not know what is popular on the Net, they can have misunderstandings or even conflicts with their children. It turns out, not all the parents keep up with current trends online and have enough knowledge about content that their children prefer.

According to the recent survey*, 27% of Nigerian parents do not watch video blogs and are not sure what is popular among modern kids. However, the kids themselves are interested in watching such content: one third of children in Nigeria watch video blogs, including those dedicated to games and toys (60%), movies (51%), music (43%) and computer games (32%).

It goes on with video games that are one of the most popular pastimes among kids and teenagers – 85% of Nigerian children play video games, 20% involving in multiplayer ones where they are able to communicate with other people participating there. A child’s digital life can also be the reason for a family conflict, with 55% of parents claiming that their child spends too much time on the phone or doing nothing useful (27%).

“Being digitally educated and involved in social media activities is a must-do for a parent nowadays as the lack of knowledge in this field can trigger some conflicts in the family. In order to understand your child, to be able to communicate with them and discuss certain modern trends of the evolving world, you have to read more and be present on the Net. It can possibly save the parents a lot of trouble and make their children respect them,” said Andrey Sidenko, Lead web content analyst at Kaspersky.

To successfully maintain a friendly relationship with your children and be aware to which things they dedicate their free time to, Kaspersky recommends following these steps:

Educate yourself. Read more on the topic of the Internet trends, challenges, video games and new technologies – not only will it better your conversations with children, but also keep you informed. Communicate with your child, ask them about their digital hobbies and problems, help if it is needed. Install a reliable security solution such as Kaspersky Safe Kids to know about the interests of your child in the digital world.

Reference: *The “Responsible Digital Parenting” survey was implemented in conjunction with Toluna research agency in the end of 2019 – beginning of 2020. 5000 respondents from META region and Baltic states participated in the survey.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kaspersky.

Media Contact: Nicole Allman INK&Co. Cell: +27 83 251 2769 [email protected]

Follow us on: Facebook: www.facebook.com/Kaspersky Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kaspersky YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/Kaspersky Instagram: www.instagram.com/kasperskylab Blog: www.kaspersky.com/blog

About Kaspersky: Kaspersky (https://africa.Kaspersky.com) is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 250,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at https://africa.Kaspersky.com.

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

Videos

COVID-19: How the pandemic is impacting Nigeria’s oil exploration prospects

CNBC Africa -
As the first half of the year winds down, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped global oil dynamics with the OPEC+ supply cuts helping to keep oil prices afloat. Alex Nachi Tarka, President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Carbon releases its 2019 financial results

Africa Press Office -
Nigeria’s leading digital financial services company, Carbon (https://getCarbon.co), has released it’s 2019 financial statements audited by KPMG, detailing its product growth and $17.5mm in revenue. Download socument: https://bit.ly/3g74D6I Carbon began operations in 2012 and within the space of six years, it grew revenue steadily, reaching an all-time high of $17.5mm in full-year 2019. In the same year, Carbon expanded its product offerings to the Kenyan market and it&r
Read more
Videos

Boxer Superstores opens its 300th store despite COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Boxer Superstores, a subsidiary of Pick n Pay have recently opened its 300th store amid the Covid-19 storm that has hurt many South African retailers. The group also plans on opening its Polokwane distribution centre by the end of this year and sees many more expansions in the horizon. Marek Masojada, Managing Director of Boxer Superstores joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Digital misunderstanding: 55% of Nigerian parents have conflicts with their children because they spend too much time on the phone

Africa Press Office -
Modern parents have to constantly educate themselves and keep up to date when it comes to the Internet trends. There is a strong reason for it – their children. If parents do not know what is popular on the Net, they can have misunderstandings or even conflicts with their children. It turns out, not all the parents keep up with current trends online and have enough knowledge about content that their children prefer. According to the recent survey*, 27% of Nigerian parents do not watch
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

COVID-19: SA’s Q1 GDP decreases by 2%

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s GDP for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 2 per cent. The two biggest negative contributors to growth in GDP for the first quarter were the mining and manufacturing industries. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is impacting the runways of Africa

CNBC Africa -
One of the industries reeling from the COVID-19 supply chain disruption and consumer demand is the fashion industry.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How the disruption in global supply chains is impacting FDI in developing countries

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has not only been a health crisis but also an economic one. With supply chains distorted and massive capital flight experienced the economic effects for many African countries is massive, Richard Bolwijn, Head of Investment Research, Division on Investment & Enterprise United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Kenya looks to protect key sectors & firms in Kenya-US FTA negotiations

CNBC Africa -
Kenya looks to protect key firms and sectors in Kenya-US Free Trade Agreement negotiations; President Kenyatta hints at the country's inter-county lock-down being lifted and the Central Bank of Kenya predicts a strong economic recovery post-pandemic. These are the stories making headlines in Kenya, and CNBC Africa spoke to Journalist, Joseph Bonyo for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

Assessing the security situation in Africa’s Sahel region

CNBC Africa -
The G5 Sahel military alliance comprising of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are due to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez today in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott. The summit is a follow-up to talks in the French city of Pau in January that gave a political reboot of war against the jihadists. Dennis Amachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How the pandemic is impacting Nigeria’s oil exploration prospects

CNBC Africa -
As the first half of the year winds down, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped global oil dynamics with the OPEC+ supply cuts helping to keep oil prices afloat. Alex Nachi Tarka, President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Boxer Superstores opens its 300th store despite COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Boxer Superstores, a subsidiary of Pick n Pay have recently opened its 300th store amid the Covid-19 storm that has hurt many South African retailers. The group also plans on opening its Polokwane distribution centre by the end of this year and sees many more expansions in the horizon. Marek Masojada, Managing Director of Boxer Superstores joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Barloworld moves to slash salaries, cut jobs in response to COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Logistics and automotive group Barloworld has reported that it will be retrenching staff due to its cost saving and containment initiatives. Staff will be cut by 20 to 25 per cent as well as salary cuts amid a reduction in demand, volatile commodity prices and a disruption in supply chains. The group reported an interim revenue decrease of 12.2 per cent and operating profit decrease of 28 per cent. Barloworld CEO, Dominic Sewela joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved