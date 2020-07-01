Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (405,581) deaths (10,165), and recoveries (193,169)

The much debated Protection of Personal Information Act is being put to bed. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on the 22nd of June that all operational provisions of POPIA will officially commence on 1 July 2020, except for two provisions, sections 110 and 114(4), which will only commence on 30 June 2021. Is it worth it for businesses not to comply and what are the security issues around it? Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien and Leishen Pillay, Associate Director of Privacy and Technology at Deloitte join CNBC Africa to give insight.