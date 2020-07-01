APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 561 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria

561 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria;

Lagos-200 Edo-119 Kaduna-52 FCT-52 Niger-32 Ogun-19 Ondo-16 Imo-14 Plateau-11 Abia-8 Oyo-8 Bayelsa-7 Katsina-6 Kano-5 Bauchi-3 Osun-3 Kebbi-3 Borno-2 Jigawa-1

25,694 confirmed

9,746 discharged

590 deaths  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

APO

African Development Fund approves $9.52 million to enhance coordinated COVID-19 response in East and Horn of Africa and the Comoros

Africa Press Office -
The Board of Directors of the African Development Fund (ADF) have approved grants totaling $9.52 million to strengthen responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in East Africa and the Horn, and in the Comoros. The grant, approved on 26 June, is part of the $10 billion COVID-19 Rapid Response Facility (CRF) approved by the Board of Directors in April 2020 and complements the Bank's direct support to regional member countries across the continent. The beneficiaries are Burundi, Com
APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Tuesday, 30 June 2020, Time: 15:00)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 12 Confirmed cases: 1,462 At Isolation Centres: 428 Recovered: 974 Deaths: 60 In quarantine: 1,773 Out of quarantine: 7,362 Gender Confirmed Female - 727 Male - 735 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 100 Bonthe 49 Bombali 30 Falaba 4 Kailahun 28 Kambia 28 Karene
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 30 June

Africa Press Office -
As of 1pm on 30 June, the Western Cape has 15 819 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 62 157 confirmed cases and 44 514 recoveries.  Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 62 157 Total recoveries 44 514 Total deaths 1824 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 15 819 Tests conducted 303 067 Hospitalisations
Court sides with Eskom over dispute with Nersa

CNBC Africa -
In a decision that surprised many, South African High Court favoured Eskom dispute with energy regulator Nersa today.
Vukile bucks the trend with strong results in a tough environment

CNBC Africa -
At a time when many property companies are struggling Vukile has posted healthy performance. The group reported a continued strength in their Southern African portfolio and well diversified sources of funding. Vukile Property Fund CEO, Laurence Rapp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Examining the impact of COVID-19 on Somalia's healthcare sector

CNBC Africa -
Somalia has recorded over 2900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 90 deaths, and as the cases continue to rise, the health systems in the country are being rapidly confronted with increasing demand for patient care from COVID-19. Dr. Mahad Mohammed Hassan, Head of the National Humanitarian Coordination Center joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How Nigeria's capital markets performed in the first half of the year

CNBC Africa -
Africa's equity capital markets activity has seen a downward trajectory over the last three years as major economies on the continent are faced with fiscal challenges due to growing debt levels and slow economic growth according to PwC. As we head into the second half of the year, Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more....
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Where to invest after COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's economy reported its third consecutive quarter economic decline of 2 per cent in GDP today. During level 4 lock-down the South Africa Reserve Bank cut the interest rate down to 3.75per cent, the lowest in years. While the cut in interest is good news for those in debt, it's not such good news for those investing in their future. Is it the right time to move your investment around and what should you be looking into? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Busi Skenjana, Founder and CEO of Stokvel Academy & Richard Bray, Head of Strategy and Positioning at Amplify Investment Partners.
