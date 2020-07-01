Coronavirus – Nigeria: 561 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
561 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria;
Lagos-200 Edo-119 Kaduna-52 FCT-52 Niger-32 Ogun-19 Ondo-16 Imo-14 Plateau-11 Abia-8 Oyo-8 Bayelsa-7 Katsina-6 Kano-5 Bauchi-3 Osun-3 Kebbi-3 Borno-2 Jigawa-1
25,694 confirmed
9,746 discharged
590 deaths
