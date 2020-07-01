APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests Done on 30 June 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Today, the Ministry of Health confirms four (4) new COVID-19 cases from 2,059 samples tested. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 893.

Sixteen (16) foreign truck drivers (11 Kenyans, 4 Tanzanians and 1 Congolese) tested positive for COVID-19 but were not allowed into the country.

Of the 4 confirmed Ugandan cases; one (1) is a truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry and 3 are contacts and alerts; two (2) from Kyotera and one (1) from Amuru districts.

There are 184 active cases on admission; 162 are Ugandans, 3 refugees and 19 foreigners. It is important to note that foreigners and refugees are admitted in our health facilities but are NOT captured in the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 837 COVID-19 recoveries and no COVID- 19 related death recorded.

A total of 2,059 tests were carried out today bringing the cumulative total of

samples tested to 194,872.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 1 July 2020

Africa Press Office -
Over 400,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 190,000 recoveries & 10,000 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX  Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Our journey to electrify the continent: Five years of the New Deal on Energy for Africa (By Dr. Kevin Kariuki)

Africa Press Office -
Download logoBy Dr. Kevin Kariuki Five years into the African Development Bank’s (https://www.AfDB.org/) ambitious New Deal on Energy for Africa (NDEA), the Bank’s investments are set to provide electricity access to around 13 million people and deliver about 55,000 km of distribution lines, and 6,700 km of transmission lines, of which 3,200 km are for regional interconnections. The NDEA called for a substantial increase in investments to realize the Bank’s High 5 priority
Read more
Videos

Nigeria moves planned electricity tariff hike to Q1’2021

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s planned electricity tariff hike which was earlier scheduled for the first of July has been postponed until the first quarter of 2021. This decision was taken by the leadership of the National Assembly after a meeting with the regulators NERC, and representatives of electricity distributors. George Etomi, Director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins me to discuss this story and more.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is severely impacting demand for Africa’s soft commodities

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says both the demand and supply of side of the global commodities market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent Commodities Expert, Edward George joins CNBC Africa for a look at what to expect from the soft commodities markets in the second half of the year.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

SAA business rescue plan continues to see grey skies

CNBC Africa -
Embattled state owned carrier South African Airways continues to see grey skies as its business rescue plans have been pushed back countless of times in the past six months, as well as recently being criticised by the courts for not making meaningful progress. Joining CNBC Africa for more on SAA’s business rescue is George Nel, Senior Business Rescue Practitioner at Corporate Business Rescue.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Anchor Capital’s outlook for SA companies

CNBC Africa -
The current state of the global and local economy has seen many companies deferring dividend payments and initiating capital raising plans to ensure sustainability of its business. Joining CNBC Africa for more on these companies’ processes and a shareholders outlook is Stephán Engelbrecht, Fund Manager at Anchor Capital.
Read more
Coronavirus

#BusinessTomorrow: The role of DFIs in rebuilding African economies after COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
What can be done to turn the negative economic tide exacerbated by Covid-19 and how important is the role played in this by Development Finance Institutions? CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and the panel discuss how the economy can be rebuilt post-COVID-19 with the help of public and private money; plus, how the way can be cleared, with legislation and regulation, for a new, sustainable, investment in Africa....
Read more
International News

Facebook ad boycott gains steam as more brands jump ship: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Megan Graham explains the latest developments as more and more big corporations pull advertising spending from Facebook as the platform struggl
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

Nigeria moves planned electricity tariff hike to Q1’2021

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s planned electricity tariff hike which was earlier scheduled for the first of July has been postponed until the first quarter of 2021. This decision was taken by the leadership of the National Assembly after a meeting with the regulators NERC, and representatives of electricity distributors. George Etomi, Director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins me to discuss this story and more.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is severely impacting demand for Africa’s soft commodities

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says both the demand and supply of side of the global commodities market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent Commodities Expert, Edward George joins CNBC Africa for a look at what to expect from the soft commodities markets in the second half of the year.
Read more
Videos

What to expect from Nigeria’s money markets in second half of 2020

CNBC Africa -
It is the first day of July and this month’s activities at Nigeria’s fixed Income market will begin with a Treasury Bills auction as the Debt Management Office intends to rollover a total of 88.8 billion naira across the standard tenors. So what can we expect from the market in the second half of the year? Constance Onyia, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Trend Micro’s Siriniwasa on the cybersecurity implications of working remotely

CNBC Africa -
As most organisations now turn to the digital space and adapt to remote working, cybersecurity security awareness is increasing. A study from Trend Micro found that 66 per cent of remote workers in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa are more conscious of their organisation’s cybersecurity policies since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Indi Siriniwasa, Vice President of Sub Saharan Africa at Trend Micro joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved