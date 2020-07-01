Coronavirus – Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests Done on 30 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, the Ministry of Health confirms four (4) new COVID-19 cases from 2,059 samples tested. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 893.

Sixteen (16) foreign truck drivers (11 Kenyans, 4 Tanzanians and 1 Congolese) tested positive for COVID-19 but were not allowed into the country.

Of the 4 confirmed Ugandan cases; one (1) is a truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry and 3 are contacts and alerts; two (2) from Kyotera and one (1) from Amuru districts.

There are 184 active cases on admission; 162 are Ugandans, 3 refugees and 19 foreigners. It is important to note that foreigners and refugees are admitted in our health facilities but are NOT captured in the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 837 COVID-19 recoveries and no COVID- 19 related death recorded.

A total of 2,059 tests were carried out today bringing the cumulative total of

samples tested to 194,872.

