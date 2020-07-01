Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (30th June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

26 new confirmed cases; 2 deaths; 18 recoveries

New cases reported from: 19 Lusaka, 7 Chirundu Death reported from: Lusaka (2 BIDs from UTH) Recoveries reported from: 12 Lusaka, 6 Western

Tests in the last 24 hours: 227 (54,890 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 1594

Total recoveries: 1329

Total deaths: 24

Active cases: 241

