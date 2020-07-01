APO

Joint Statement by heads of multilateral development banks and the World Trade Organization (WTO) on supporting trade finance during the COVID-19 crisis

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The COVID-19 pandemic has provoked the deepest economic downturn of our lifetimes. In addition to the ongoing shocks to supply and demand, international trade has been affected by a reduction in the supply of trade finance. Risk perceptions about non-payment in international trade are at the highest levels in a decade; banks are increasingly reluctant to take on payment risks in many countries where economic conditions are deteriorating.

Insufficient trade finance threatens to compromise otherwise-viable trade transactions. We share the concerns being expressed in markets, and will work within our respective remits to make trade finance available through this difficult period, just as we did during the global financial crisis of 2008-10.

In many developing countries, particularly the poorest, shortages of trade financing can prevent commercial imports of essential goods like foods, drugs and medical equipment, on the import side. On the export side, it can prevent the sale abroad of crops and other products that provide livelihoods for the poor and are a key source of foreign exchange. Trade finance scarcity disproportionately affects micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which account for the bulk of employment.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, multilateral development banks have stepped up trade finance programs to support essential imports and key exports (see Annex), as international correspondent banks have cut lending across many developing country regions. Facilitating trade in medical supplies has been a significant part of these support packages.

More support will almost certainly be necessary in the weeks and months ahead, as the steep decline in the real economy starts to impact the financial system through loan defaults and corporate bankruptcies. Many developing countries were experiencing significant trade finance gaps even before the COVID-19 crisis; they face even tighter access to trade credit. A further decline in trade finance supply would, in the short term, make it harder for imports of food and medical equipment to reach economies where they are urgently needed. In the medium-term, it would impede the ability of trade to help drive economic recovery.

We, the World Trade Organization (WTO), International Finance Corporation (IFC, World Bank Group), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Asian Development Bank (ADB), African Development Bank Group (AfDB), International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC, part of the Islamic Development Bank Group), and the InterAmerican Development Corporation (IDB Invest, part of the Inter-American Development Bank Group) will continue to assess market developments as needs evolve and each of us will act within our respective mandates to reduce trade finance gaps that emerge during this crisis. We prioritize our support to areas in the world where such support is needed most, particularly the poorest countries. We also call on other relevant financial institutions to support essential trade finance transactions.

Annex

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, multilateral development banks have stepped up trade finance programs to support essential imports and key exports, as international correspondent banks have cut lending in many countries in Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the CIS, the Middle-East, the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region, and developing Asia. Facilitating trade in medical supplies has been a significant part of these support packages, which include the following:

– As part of the World Bank Group's $14 billion COVID-19 crisis response facility, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) launched a $6 billion trade and working capital finance initiative which comprises $2 billion from each of the Global Trade Liquidity Program/Critical Commodities Finance Program and the Working Capital Solutions program, as well as an allocation of $2 billion from the existing $5 billion Global Trade Finance Program.

– On April 13, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) launched a $ 20 billion comprehensive support package to assist its developing member countries in their fight against COVID-19 through measures such as quick disbursing budgetary support with affordable terms and conditions. As part of this $20 billion package, ADB ramped up its $2.45 billion trade and supply chain programs. Over an eleven-week period from April 1 onwards, ADB supported 1,700 transactions valued at $1.2 billion, addressing shortages and expanding the supply of essential goods, including COVID test kits, medicines and personal protective equipment, through its trade and supply chain programs.

– Responding to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) launched two Solidarity Packages which include a massive increase in trade finance support. In the first five months of 2020 alone, the EBRD has provided amplified financing for trade with a record EUR 1.5 billion.

– With the approval of its $10 billion Covid-19 Rapid Response Facility (CRF) in April 2020, the African Development Bank (AfDB) is providing up to $1 billion in trade finance liquidity and risk mitigation support to local banks in all 54 eligible African member countries.

– The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) launched a US$850 million intervention, part of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s US$2.3 billion 3Rs (Respond, Restore, and Restart) COVID-19 Economic Recovery Program. The ITFC Response combines financing and technical assistance for governments, financial institutions and SMEs.

– As far as the Inter-American Development Corporation (IDB Invest) is concerned, in March of 2020, the Trade Finance Facilitation Program (TFFP) of IDB Invest has recorded a demand increase of 245% year-on-year. To support clients and the underlying MSMEs that often benefit from trade finance in times of credit shocks, IDB Invest will increase its guarantee and lending program by $1.5 billion for a total of $3 billion under the TFFP.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (1 July 2020)

Africa Press Office -
 Today we have recorded the highest number of positive cases at 307 Total confirmed - 663 Total recovered - 2089 deaths - 149 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 1 July 2020

Africa Press Office -
Over 400,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 190,000 recoveries & 10,000 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX  Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Our journey to electrify the continent: Five years of the New Deal on Energy for Africa (By Dr. Kevin Kariuki)

Africa Press Office -
Download logoBy Dr. Kevin Kariuki Five years into the African Development Bank’s (https://www.AfDB.org/) ambitious New Deal on Energy for Africa (NDEA), the Bank’s investments are set to provide electricity access to around 13 million people and deliver about 55,000 km of distribution lines, and 6,700 km of transmission lines, of which 3,200 km are for regional interconnections. The NDEA called for a substantial increase in investments to realize the Bank’s High 5 priority
Read more
Videos

Nigeria moves planned electricity tariff hike to Q1’2021

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s planned electricity tariff hike which was earlier scheduled for the first of July has been postponed until the first quarter of 2021. This decision was taken by the leadership of the National Assembly after a meeting with the regulators NERC, and representatives of electricity distributors. George Etomi, Director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins me to discuss this story and more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

COVID-19: Trend Micro’s Siriniwasa on the cybersecurity implications of working remotely

CNBC Africa -
As most organisations now turn to the digital space and adapt to remote working, cybersecurity security awareness is increasing. A study from Trend Micro found that 66 per cent of remote workers in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa are more conscious of their organisation’s cybersecurity policies since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Indi Siriniwasa, Vice President of Sub Saharan Africa at Trend Micro joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

SAA business rescue plan continues to see grey skies

CNBC Africa -
Embattled state owned carrier South African Airways continues to see grey skies as its business rescue plans have been pushed back countless of times in the past six months, as well as recently being criticised by the courts for not making meaningful progress. Joining CNBC Africa for more on SAA’s business rescue is George Nel, Senior Business Rescue Practitioner at Corporate Business Rescue.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Anchor Capital’s outlook for SA companies

CNBC Africa -
The current state of the global and local economy has seen many companies deferring dividend payments and initiating capital raising plans to ensure sustainability of its business. Joining CNBC Africa for more on these companies’ processes and a shareholders outlook is Stephán Engelbrecht, Fund Manager at Anchor Capital.
Read more
Coronavirus

#BusinessTomorrow: The role of DFIs in rebuilding African economies after COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
What can be done to turn the negative economic tide exacerbated by Covid-19 and how important is the role played in this by Development Finance Institutions? CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and the panel discuss how the economy can be rebuilt post-COVID-19 with the help of public and private money; plus, how the way can be cleared, with legislation and regulation, for a new, sustainable, investment in Africa....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

UBA: Over-subscription expected at Nigeria T-bill auction

CNBC Africa -
Traders say there’s a likelihood of oversubscription and further drop-in stop rates following today’s Treasury Bills Auction by Nigeria’s Debt Management Office. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details....
Read more
Videos

Nigeria moves planned electricity tariff hike to Q1’2021

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s planned electricity tariff hike which was earlier scheduled for the first of July has been postponed until the first quarter of 2021. This decision was taken by the leadership of the National Assembly after a meeting with the regulators NERC, and representatives of electricity distributors. George Etomi, Director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins me to discuss this story and more.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is severely impacting demand for Africa’s soft commodities

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says both the demand and supply of side of the global commodities market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent Commodities Expert, Edward George joins CNBC Africa for a look at what to expect from the soft commodities markets in the second half of the year.
Read more
Videos

What to expect from Nigeria’s money markets in second half of 2020

CNBC Africa -
It is the first day of July and this month’s activities at Nigeria’s fixed Income market will begin with a Treasury Bills auction as the Debt Management Office intends to rollover a total of 88.8 billion naira across the standard tenors. So what can we expect from the market in the second half of the year? Constance Onyia, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved