APO

Coronavirus – Africa: WHO urges strong COVID-19 safety measures as African countries to resume air travel

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As African countries begin to reopen borders and air spaces, it is crucial that governments take effective measures to mitigate the risk of a surge in infections due to the resumption of commercial flights and airport operations.

Many African governments acted swiftly, implementing confinement and travel restrictions in the early days of the pandemic. In the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region, 36 countries closed their borders to international travel, eight suspended flights from countries with high COVID-19 transmission and others had partial or no restrictions. So far Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania and Zambia have resumed commercial flights. The 15-member Economic Community of West African States is expected to open their airspace on 21 July.

While open borders are vital for the free flow of goods and people, initial analysis by WHO found that lockdowns along with public health measures reduced the spread of COVID-19. Even with border restrictions, imported cases have sometimes brought back COVID-19 to countries which had not reported cases for a length of time. For example, Seychelles had not had a locally transmitted case since 6 April 2020, but in the last week 66 new cases – all crew members of an international fishing vessel – have been recorded. 

“Air travel is vital to the economic health of countries,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “But as we take to the skies again, we cannot let our guard down. Our new normal still requires stringent measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.”

To resume international air travel, WHO recommends that countries assess the epidemiological situation to determine whether maintaining restrictions outweighs the economic costs of reopening borders if, for instance, there is widespread transmission of the virus. It is also crucial to determine whether the health system can cope with a spike in imported cases and whether the surveillance and contact tracing system can reliably detect and monitor cases.

It is important that countries have systems in place at points of entry including airports. Comprehensive entry and exit screening should be considered based on risk assessment and cost-benefit analysis, and as part of the overall national response strategy. Such screening may target, as a priority, direct flights from areas with community transmission. In addition, observance of preventive measures such as personal hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing remains crucial. Passengers should be registered and followed up, and if they develop symptoms be advised to inform health authorities.

“The resumption of commercial flights in Africa will facilitate the delivery of crucial supplies such as testing kits, personal protective equipment and other essential health commodities to areas which need them most,” Dr Moeti said. “It will also ensure that experts, who can support the response can finally get on the ground and work.”

The impact of COVID-19 on airlines is likely to be severe. African airlines could lose US$ 6 billion of passenger revenue compared to 2019 and job losses in aviation and related industries could grow to 3.1 million, half of the region’s 6.2 million aviation-related employment, according to the International Air Transport Association.

In the worst-case scenario, international air traffic in Africa could see a 69% drop in international traffic capacity and 59% decline in domestic capacity, according to an analysis by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Together with the World Economic Forum, WHO held a virtual press conference today with Dr Moeti, Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission and Prosper Zo'o Minto'o, Regional Director, Western and Central African Office, International Civil Aviation Organization.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 2 July 2020

Africa Press Office -
Over 415,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent - with more than 196,000 recoveries & 10,200 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX  Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

Nigeria fixed income & Fx watch

CNBC Africa -
Traders say they expect rates to pick up today as local investors are expected to re-invest the OMO maturities today. Seun Ameye, Fixed Income Trader at Citi Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of cases by County as of 2 July 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoCOVID-19 cases per county; Nairobi 175, Mombasa 28, , Busia 18, Kiambu 11, Kajiado 9, Migori 9, Uasin Gishu 8, Machakos 6, Narok (2), Makueni (1), & Muranga (1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more
APO

European Travel Bans are counter-productive and hurting the Oil & Gas Sector’s ability to support Africa’s Economic Recovery

Africa Press Office -
The continuation of travel restrictions and suspension of visas and travel between Africa and Europe is heavily restraining the oil & gas industry’s recovery efforts. Because of its international nature, the oil & gas sector relies on global value-chains and successful cooperation and movement of people, goods and services between foreign and local contractors. The ongoing travel bans and restrictions of visa issuance are de facto preventing a lot of projects to move forward and to success
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

COVID-19: How airports in Africa can adjust to the new normal

CNBC Africa -
On this CNBC Africa special, we’ll take a closer look at how the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping the future of air travel and airport security. Dr Enrique Segura, Chairman of the ENSE Group and President and CEO of aviation security solutions provider, Securiport joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share some insight on the automated border control systems market....
Read more
Coronavirus

African born Elon Musk tweets: Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer.

Reuters -
RNA molecules are single-stranded versions of the DNA double-helix. Thanks to their recurring molecular pattern, they can be produced in a relatively simple biochemical process that do not require genetically modified living cells, which are needed to produce most other biotech drugs.
Read more
Investing

COMMENT: How to make money from venture capital in the uncertain world of COVID-19

Contributor -
The United States venture capital industry has existed for 50 years. It has weathered many storms and is ready for anything.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria raises petrol price for July

CNBC Africa -
Nigerians will now pay between the price band of N140 and N143.80 for petrol for the month of July. This is the new official price for Premium Motor Spirit, as the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency says it is taking the operating costs by marketers into consideration. Femi Oladehin, Partner at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

article

Hello? – How Zimbabwe’s got the wrong number when it comes to mobile money

Contributor -
“The unprecedented measures have been necessitated by the need to protect consumers on mobile money platforms which are being abused by unscrupulous and unpartisan individuals and entities to create instability and inefficiencies in the economy,” the statement read.
Read more
Economy

How to grow a fortune in the golden fields of Africa.

Contributor -
While smallholder farmers remain an important grouping, it is one that is typically overlooked by many financial institutions. Many have tried to crack this market but have been unsuccessful.
Read more
Economy

Africa lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism due to pandemic -AU

Reuters -
DAKAR (Reuters) - Africa countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months due to the coronavirus...
Read more
Videos

Nigeria fixed income & Fx watch

CNBC Africa -
Traders say they expect rates to pick up today as local investors are expected to re-invest the OMO maturities today. Seun Ameye, Fixed Income Trader at Citi Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved