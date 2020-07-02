APO

Coronavirus – Guinea-Bissau: Security Council Press Statement on Guinea-Bissau

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The members of the Security Council welcomed the continued engagement of the international community in Guinea-Bissau, in particular the “Group of Five” (the African Union, the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries, the Economic Community of West African States, the European Union and the UN), towards resolving the political and institutional crisis and their support to national efforts on peacebuilding and national reconciliation, and in that context took note of the recognition on 22 April 2020, by the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, of Úmaro Sissoco Embaló as the winner in the December 2019 run-off presidential election in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council recalled with concern the events that resulted in the ongoing political and institutional crisis and strongly urged all Bissau-Guineans to respect the ECOWAS road map and to work together to implement it without further delay, including by appointing a Prime Minister and forming a new Government, in full compliance with the provisions of the Constitution and in conformity with the results of the legislative elections of March 2019.

The members of the Security Council called upon the Bissau-Guinean authorities to take concrete steps towards ensuring peace, security and stability in the country by resolving the political crisis through inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders, implementing urgent reforms as per the Conakry Agreement of 14 October 2016 and the ECOWAS six-point roadmap, and expediting the review of the Constitution in a manner consistent with its provisions and with support from ECOWAS and international partners as appropriate.

The members of the Security Council encouraged the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General to continue using her good offices and the convening power of UNIOGBIS to support political dialogue and national reconciliation efforts and, in close coordination with the Group of Five, relevant international partners and national counterparts, to establish a monitoring mechanism for the implementation of the reforms agenda, as outlined in the Conakry Agreement.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the positive impact of the ECOWAS Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ECOMIB) on peace and stability in the country.

The members of the Security Council recalled the gains achieved in combatting drug trafficking in Guinea-Bissau as illustrated by the significant drug seizures of March and September 2019 and the sentencing of those involved. The members of the Security Council reiterated their call upon the Bissau-Guinean authorities to take concrete steps towards ensuring peace, security and stability by combating drug trafficking and organized crime, which can threaten security and stability in Guinea-Bissau and in the sub-region.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern at recent incidents and called upon Guinea-Bissau’s defense and security forces not to interfere in the political process in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council called upon all stakeholders to refrain from any action that might endanger the constitutional order and the rule of law, which are essential for peace, security and political stabilization in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council reminded all stakeholders that they may consider taking appropriate measures in response to further developments in the situation in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern at the threat posed to the people of Guinea-Bissau by the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the Bissau-Guinean authorities and all political actors and state institutions to work together to mitigate this threat.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

Related Content

article

The Congo chocolate factory hits the sweet spot making money in its African melting pot

Reuters -
“People have that ignorance of looking at chocolate like it’s something from abroad, that can’t be made in Africa,” Kalinda said, stirring the pot. “We decided to break that rule.”
Read more
APO

In Mozambique, water project boosts yields as farmers grapple with climate extremes

Africa Press Office -
Felicidade Machava, 60, likes to recount the story about how, one year, she filled a small truck with maize from her harvest.   Machava, is a farmer in Guija district in Mozambique. The country has been experiencing weather volatility in the form of longer and more frequent cyclones and droughts. Extreme climate events affect the agriculture sector, a source of employment for 70% of Mozambicans, by hampering productivity, straining subsistence output, and reducing opportunities
Read more
Videos

Rwanda to host East Africa Tourism Platform secretariat

CNBC Africa -
It was announced this week that Rwanda has been confirmed as the newest host of the secretariat for the East Africa Tourism Platform. The body, which was established back in 2011, has received $250,000 as part of a two year partnership deal with Trademark East Africa to support its operations. So as the struggling tourism industry gears up for a comeback, what’s the next move? CNBC Africa spoke to the DG of the Rwanda Tourism Chamber, Frank Gisha Mugisha for more.
Read more
Videos

Ethiopia deploys military as Hachalu Hundessa protests turn deadly

CNBC Africa -
Ethiopia continues to suffer unrest after the killing of a popular musician on Monday sparked protests that have claimed over 80 lives. Political and Economic Analyst, Mikael Arage joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Rwanda to host East Africa Tourism Platform secretariat

CNBC Africa -
It was announced this week that Rwanda has been confirmed as the newest host of the secretariat for the East Africa Tourism Platform. The body, which was established back in 2011, has received $250,000 as part of a two year partnership deal with Trademark East Africa to support its operations. So as the struggling tourism industry gears up for a comeback, what’s the next move? CNBC Africa spoke to the DG of the Rwanda Tourism Chamber, Frank Gisha Mugisha for more.
Read more
Videos

Ethiopia deploys military as Hachalu Hundessa protests turn deadly

CNBC Africa -
Ethiopia continues to suffer unrest after the killing of a popular musician on Monday sparked protests that have claimed over 80 lives. Political and Economic Analyst, Mikael Arage joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Tanzania reaches middle income status

CNBC Africa -
Tanzanian President John Magufuli yesterday tweets about the country’s World Bank middle income status; the Bank of Tanzania’s monthly review for May shows promise for exports and optimism for a speedy economic recovery post Covid-19. Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Big S.African insurers face $232 mln in claims from 500 virus-hit firms

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Virus-related claims from just over 500 small South African firms battling insurers who have rejected them are worth up...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

African born Elon Musk tweets: Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer.

Reuters -
RNA molecules are single-stranded versions of the DNA double-helix. Thanks to their recurring molecular pattern, they can be produced in a relatively simple biochemical process that do not require genetically modified living cells, which are needed to produce most other biotech drugs.
Read more
Investing

COMMENT: How to make money from venture capital in the uncertain world of COVID-19

Contributor -
The United States venture capital industry has existed for 50 years. It has weathered many storms and is ready for anything.
Read more
News

BREAKING NEWS: Explosion at Astron Energy’s South African refinery kills at least two: source

Reuters -
“There are two people dead that I know of and many injured,” said the person, who was not authorized to speak to the media.
Read more
article

The Congo chocolate factory hits the sweet spot making money in its African melting pot

Reuters -
“People have that ignorance of looking at chocolate like it’s something from abroad, that can’t be made in Africa,” Kalinda said, stirring the pot. “We decided to break that rule.”
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved