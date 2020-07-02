Coronavirus – Nigeria: 790 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
790 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;
Delta-166 Lagos-120 Enugu-66 FCT-65 Edo-60 Ogun-43 Kano-41 Kaduna-39 Ondo-33 Rivers-32 Bayelsa-29 Katsina-21 Imo-20 Kwara-18 Oyo-11 Abia-10 Benue-6 Gombe-4 Yobe-2 Bauchi-2 Kebbi-2
26,484 confirmed
10,152 discharged
603 deaths
