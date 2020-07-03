APO

Canon opens registration for REIMAGINE: its biggest product launch yet

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces details of REIMAGINE (https://bit.ly/2VIcxM8) – a live-streaming event revealing and discussing its biggest product launch yet.

On Thursday 9th July, 14:00 CEST, registered attendees can join the REIMAGINE keynote session (starting 14:00 CEST) which will uncover the details of the innovative product launch and also attend in-depth Q&A discussions (starting 19:00 CEST).

During the REIMAGINE Q&As, attendees will have the chance to have their questions answered in sessions hosted by technology journalist Lucy Hedges who will be joined by Canon Europe product experts and leading photographers and videographers, who were among the first to experience the latest additions to Canon’s product range.

The Canon Ambassadors joining the REIMAGINE discussions are:

Ilvy Njiokiktjien – a much-lauded Dutch documentary photographer who has worked all over the world, taking photographs for NGOs and major global publishers Ivan D’Antonio – one of Italy’s most promising filmmakers, having already picked up numerous international awards for his short films, commercials and music videos Javier Cortes – renowned Spanish portrait and fashion photographer and award-winning cinematographer and director Martin Bissig – a Swiss-born and internationally renowned bike photographer with an enviable client base and large network within the sports industry Richard Walch – a German action sports photographer and filmmaker who relies on his precision and creativity to produce head-turning images of extreme sports and sailing Robert Marc Lehmann – a marine biologist, scientific diver and underwater cameraman who has travelled to more than 100 countries taking breath-taking images Samo Vidic – a sports, adventure and commercial photographer with clients such as Red Bull and Getty Sanjay Jogia – a multi-award-winning British wedding photographer known for his balance of posed and unposed images that burst with emotion and charm Ulla Lohmann – a German documentary, expedition and adventure photographer who braves against the elements to achieve amazing imagery Wanda Martin – a London-based photographer whose saturated and romantic images grace the pages of major fashion magazines, style bibles and music magazines alike

To attend the REIMAGINE event, please register at the following link: https://bit.ly/2VIcxM8

Event Details:

DATE: Thursday 9th July 2020 TIME: 14:00 CEST LOCATION: Join Canon on YouTube to have your questions answered Broadcast available in English only Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media Contact: Canon Moyen-Orient Mai Youssef [email protected]

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aied to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa. Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com

