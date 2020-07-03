APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update as of 3 july 2020

Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Over 430,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 207,000 recoveries & 10,600 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX  

Rwanda, USAID sign over $643.8 mn deal to support trans-formative development

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has signed a financing agreement with the USAID worth about $643.8 million to support Rwanda’s development efforts in the next five years. Moreover, Rwanda Convention Bureau announced the reopening of meetings and conferences. Edwin Ashimwe, Journalist with The New times joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 is reshaping Kenya’s education system

CNBC Africa -
On the continent, there has been an increased awareness of the impact of cultural practices on educational achievement that has challenged the education systems. In Kenya, the government is investing in all forms of education; however, experts have noted that for the rise of automation and technological advancements to be effective, an updated skill set is required. Ayub Odida, Researcher at ACAL Consulting joins CNBC Africa for more.
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Amid COVID-19, African church leaders say availing quality seeds to farmers can help beat food insecurity

Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs African nations begin opening after months of coronavirus closures, church officials and agricultural experts are stressing an immediate supply of quality seeds to farmers to help tackle a predicted food crisis. Citizens in some of the continent’s countries are facing hunger and serious food shortages after governments implemented stringent anti-COVID-19 measures—including lockdowns, curfews and quarantines. These have also disrupted food chains, including the
Old Mutual appoints new CEO

Contributor -
“We are delighted at Iain’s appointment. Over the last year, Iain has worked to steer Old Mutual through some significant leadership and operational challenges, demonstrating resilience and an acute sense of business acumen aligned to the Group’s values, purpose, and strategy. On behalf of the Board, we wish to thank him for his contribution during this time. We are confident that he will continue to galvanise the organisation around the delivery of its strategy and purpose and we look forward to working with him in this regard,” says Old Mutual Chairperson, Trevor Manuel.
The African entrepreneur who made it by streaming sweet music to the locked down.

Reuters -
LUANDA (Reuters) - When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Zimbabwe’s Landela agrees to buy state-owned gold mines, seeks more assets

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Landela Mining Venture has reached agreements to take over and revive four idle state-owned gold mines and is...
How Zimbabwe farmers will be trained how to farm with a scheme from Belarus with love

Chris Bishop -
When the farm invasions were unleashed by the people in power in 2000, it led to bloodshed and random confiscation that reaped a bitter harvest of lost production and exports that persists until this day. That year with all of its fumbling fury fuelled with the idea that to get rich you merely had to own a farm, is always seen as a turning point for the industry. It created a large slice of the country’s GDP and as it fell, so did the fortunes of Zimbabwe.
South Africa’s National Treasury says “no further action” to bailout SAA airline

Reuters -
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Treasury said on Friday there was “no further action” planned to bailout struggling national airline...
Fitch expresses doubt over SA’s debt consolidation plans

CNBC Africa -
Just last week finance minister Tito Mboweni outlined the emergency budget to nurse South Africa through the Covid-19 crisis. A big part of this budget was a plan for South Africa to get its debt under control within four years. Fitch Ratings, the agency that downgraded South Africa in April doubts whether South Africa can do this. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke to Jan Friederich, Senior Director of Fitch Ratings for more.
