APO

Coronavirus – Africa: European Union (EU) Emergency Trust Fund for Africa – New assistance package to support vulnerable groups and address COVID-19 in North Africa

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Today, as part of the EU's global response to the coronavirus outbreak, the EU – through its Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF) – has adopted a new assistance package to protect migrants, stabilise local communities and respond to COVID-19 in North Africa. This package includes €80 million in new funds as well as €30 million reallocated from non-contracted actions under the EUTF.

In line with the Joint Communication on the global EU response to COVID-19, this new funding will also strengthen the immediate response capacity, reinforce the health systems and services in the North African partner countries, mitigate the socio-economic impact of the crisis, as well as allow for the continuation of actions to protect refugees and migrants and stabilise local communities.

Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, said: “With today's substantial and targeted assistance package we are responding to the urgent needs to fight the COVID-19 crisis and address the needs of some of the most vulnerable groups in North Africa, in particular refugees, migrants and displaced persons. In Libya, while the armed conflict continues, the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa has already supported over 200,000 beneficiaries with hygiene kits and medical assistance and over 1.7 million people have now better access to basic services in local communities, thanks to the renovation of health centres.”

Support to Libya

Libya remains the biggest beneficiary under the North of Africa window of the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, with €455 million in programmes, with the majority going to protection of migrants and refugees and community stabilisation, alongside actions for border management.

As part of the EU's comprehensive approach and support on migration in Libya, three new programmes adopted today will improve the resilience of both Libyans and migrants for the health challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic:

A €30.2 million protection programme will provide protection services to migrants and vulnerable groups, such as health assistance to treat tuberculosis, non-food items, emergency cash assistance and emergency evacuations outside of Libya (when travel restrictions are lifted);

A specific €20 million COVID-19 programme will strengthen immediate response to the virus, including personal protective equipment and training for health staff; the strengthening of laboratory capacities and intensive care response. It will also reinforce the health system and services in the country in the medium term;

A €25 million community stabilisation programme to continue to improve the living conditions in the Libyan municipalities, in particular in the South, by enhancing access to basic and social services.

In order to fund these essential new actions, €30 million has been re-allocated from existing Border Management programmes in Libya, which will now amount to €57.2 million. While Border Management in Libya remains a priority in order to continue to save lives at sea, the reallocation of funding reflects the need to adapt existing actions to the changing security situation on the ground. The revised Border Management programme will strengthen the Libyan Coast Guard and Port Security's capacity for search and rescue activities and prevention of migrant smuggling, support the maintenance of boats, provide further training as well as support the establishment of the Libyan Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

Support to Tunisia

In Tunisia, two new programmes will strengthen support to migrants and the most vulnerable groups, who may be particularly hard hit by the current crisis:

A €9.3 million governance and protection programme to provide protection services to vulnerable migrants, improve access to health services as well as to continue to support migration governance and to the Tunisian-led service for the reintegration of returnees hosted by the ‘Office des Tunisiens à l'étranger' (OTE);

A €5 million skills mobility programme built on two bilateral mobility agreements in place between France and Tunisia for young professionals and seasonal workers, based on the principle of circular mobility and for workers to gain needed skills in the country of origin.

Regional COVID-19 response

A new €10 million COVID-19 fast track emergency response programme has also been adopted to support the most vulnerable populations in North Africa tackling their emergency needs as well as the social and economic consequences of the crisis in order to contribute to the national efforts already in place.

Other regional initiatives

A €3.7 million regional child protection programme, with a focus on Libya and Egypt, has been adopted to improve the protection and expand access to sustainable solutions for unaccompanied and separated children and youth along the Central Mediterranean Route.

€6.5 million was also adopted to fund a Technical Cooperation Facility to ensure effective monitoring and evaluations of all the actions implemented under the North of Africa window of the EU Emergency Trust Fund of Africa.

Background

The EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa was established in 2015 to address the root causes of instability, forced displacement and irregular migration and to contribute to better migration management. The Trust Fund covers three windows: the Sahel and Lake Chad, the Horn of Africa, and the North of Africa.

Today's assistance package brings the total funding mobilised through the North of Africa window of the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa to nearly €888 million since its launch in 2015. The new funding was approved by the Operational Committee of the Trust Fund, which brings together the European Commission, the EU Member States, the United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland. Observers of the Operational Committee include partner countries such as Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia as well as Members of the European Parliament.

The Trust Fund is also reorienting ongoing interventions in key sectors in Libya to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Reallocation of existing actions in Libya allowed implementing partners to provide personal protective equipment, hygiene kits, training to medical staff as well as awareness campaigns to prevent the spread of the virus among vulnerable groups.

EU Institutions, EU Member States and other donors have so far allocated resources amounting to €5 billion to the EUTF.

With today's adoption, the EUTF now funds 246 programmes totalling close to €4.8 billion. The funding is divided between three regions as follows: Sahel/Lake Chad, €2 billion (104 programmes); Horn of Africa, €1.79 billion (99 programmes); North of Africa, €888 million (39 programmes).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of European Commission.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 2nd July 2020

Africa Press Office -
Active cases: 26 New cases: 6 New tests: 30 Total confirmed: 55 Recovered: 27 Deaths: 2Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 626 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria

Africa Press Office -
626 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria; Lagos-193 FCT-85 Oyo-41 Edo-38 Kwara-34 Abia-31 Ogun-29 Ondo-28 Rivers-26 Osun-21 Akwa Ibom-18 Delta-18 Enugu-15 Kaduna-13 Plateau-11 Borno-8 Bauchi-7 Adamawa-5 Gombe-4 Sokoto-1 27,110 confirmed 10,801 discharged 616 deaths   Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Mozambique: Ministry of Health, Mozambique recieves donation from British High Commission in Maputo and WHO

Africa Press Office -
Thanks to British High Commission in Maputo, WHO donated 13 laptops + modems to MoH to support with COVID19 response. This is to better ensure effective implementation and monitoring of community activities as well as to enable community actors to keep up with virtual trainings for the response.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO)- Mozambique.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus: Kenya records highest Covid-19 cases at 307 Nairobi, Wednesday July 1, 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health has recorded 307 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from a sample of 3,519, the highest number in the last 24 hours. This pushes the country’s number of confirmed cases to 6,673.  Cumulatively the government has tested 173,355 samples, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman disclosed yoday while briefing the na
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Southern Africa

SAA administrators aim to publish revised plan on July 7

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Administrators at South African Airways (SAA) aim to publish a revised restructuring plan on July 7 incorporating some ideas...
Read more
International News

The Rise Of Twitter

CNBC -
Twitter was born in 2006 out of the remnants of a failed San Francisco Internet radio startup. Since then, it’s become a megaphone for the president, a tool for social change and a running log for recording our global history. Twitter has removed
Read more
News

UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not fall

Reuters -
It would, he said, be like “trying to bowdlerise or edit our history ... like some politician sneakily trying to change his Wikipedia entry,” the Standard reported.
Read more
Economy

Pandemic costs Africa travel, tourism almost $55 billion

Reuters -
“The blow is very hard, between the economic losses and the job losses,” Abou-Zeid said. African airlines have seen a 95% drop in revenues, or about $8 billion, along with other losses such as the deterioration of assets, she said.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Nigeria

Pirates kidnap nine in attack on vessel off Nigeria, says ship owner

Reuters -
OSLO (Reuters) - Pirates attacked an oil production vessel off Nigeria in the early hours of Thursday and kidnapped nine Nigerian nationals,...
Read more
Videos

Coke The Secret Formula EP2: Highlights Special

CNBC Africa -
In this second episode Asanda travels to the Kingdom of Eswatini to investigate what Project Last Mile is doing to help educate young girls and women about their personal health, HIV and teenage pregnancy. It's a poignant journey into the soul of a kingdom striving to fight new infections and deal with health issues head on....
Read more
International News

Tesla stock hits record high and smashes Wall Street expectations: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Phil Lebeau breaks down the latest delivery numbers from Tesla and outlines the company's monster week on Wall Street. Also, CNBC's Meg Tirrell dig
Read more
Southern Africa

South Africa records first current account surplus in 17 years

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa recorded its first current account surplus in 17 years in the first quarter of 2020 as the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved