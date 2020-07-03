APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 3 July 2020, 6 pm EAT

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (433,268) deaths (10,654), and recoveries (208,157) by region:

Central (35,471 cases; 762 deaths; 18,610 recoveries): Burundi (191; 1; 128), Cameroon** (12,592; 313; 10,100), CAR (3,823; 48; 816), Chad (871; 74; 786), Congo (1,382; 41; 486), DRC (7,311; 179; 2,684), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,513; 42; 2,508), Sao Tome & Principe (717; 13; 260)

Eastern (38,348; 1,111; 18,357): Comoros (309; 7; 241), Djibouti (4,736; 55; 4,580), Eritrea (215; 0; 56), Ethiopia (5,846; 103; 2,430), Kenya (7,188; 154; 2,109), Madagascar (2,512; 26; 1,040), Mauritius (341; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,063; 3; 493), Seychelles (81; 0; 11), Somalia (2,938; 90; 952), South Sudan** (2,036; 38; 464), Sudan (9,663; 604; 4,624), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (911; 0; 849)

Northern (105,715; 4,483; 41,734): Algeria (14,657; 928; 10,342), Egypt (71,299; 3,120; 19,288), Libya (891; 26; 224), Mauritania* (4,472; 129; 1,677), Morocco (13,215; 230; 9,158), Tunisia (1,181; 50; 1,045)

Southern (174,390; 2,932, 84,699): Angola (315; 17; 97), Botswana (181; 1; 28), Eswatini (873; 11; 452), Lesotho (35; 0; 11), Malawi (1,402; 16; 317), Mozambique (939; 6; 249), Namibia (335; 0; 25), South Africa (168,061; 2,844; 81,999), Zambia (1,632; 30; 1,348), Zimbabwe (617; 7; 173)

Western: (79,344; 1,366; 44,757): Benin (1,199; 21; 333), Burkina Faso (980; 53; 852), Cape Verde (1,301; 15; 629), Cöte d'Ivoire (9,992; 68; 4,660), Gambia (55; 2; 27), Ghana (18,134; 117; 13,550), Guinea (5,450; 33; 4,392), Guinea-Bissau (1,710; 24; 676), Liberia (833; 37; 346), Mali (2,260; 117; 1,502), Niger (1,081; 68; 959), Nigeria (27,110; 616; 10,801), Senegal (7,054; 121; 4,599), Sierra Leone (1,518; 60; 1,007), Togo (667; 14; 424)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

