APO

Coronavirus – Cameroon: 145 Commonwealth Points of Light

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The story of Comfort Mussa – Comfort Mussa is the founder of SISTERSPEAK237, which supports disabled and vulnerable people in Yaounde by coordinating the provision of hand sanitisers and masks, and sharing key messaging around COVID-19. Comfort has also started a project across the seven regions of Cameroon to ensure that response services are gender and disability inclusive. Comfort has been a long-time supporter of women and minority groups, empowering them through her organisation to tell their stories and breaking the silence on taboo subjects seldomly reported.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London 2018, Her Majesty The Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 54 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week. By sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light celebrates inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth. It also helps to inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time, including the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As Comfort said:

“I am absolutely delighted to be recognised for this award. I’m honoured to accept this award and I share it with all the volunteers at SISTERSPEAK237 and our Access Community for persons with disabilities. With the COVID-19 pandemic my team and I are constantly asking ourselves, what can we do to help? Our drive has been to meet the needs of people in vulnerable communities, especially for women and persons with disabilities, through advocacy, campaigning and story-telling. The impact we have had so far is encouraging and makes volunteering worthwhile. I thank Her Majesty The Queen, for this recognition”.

Rowan James Laxton, UK High Commissioner in Cameroon, said:

“My hearty congratulations to Comfort Mussa on winning this year’s prestigious Commonwealth Points of Light award in Cameroon. Her unstinting support for women’s rights, social justice and public health is making a huge difference to the lives of some of the most disadvantaged people here. Her work is a shining example of the impact that dedicated and skilled volunteers can make to brighten people’s lives.”

Previous laureates from Cameroon

2018: Dr George Bwelle of ASCOVIME, a Yaounde-based medical volunteering organisation helping disadvantaged people with free medical support.

2018: Noela Lyonga of the NOELA LYONGA FOUNDATION based in Buea, a volunteer organisation that mobilises youth to become actors of change in their community.

2019: Fadimatou Noutchemo Simo of the YOUNG AFRICAN AVIATION PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION (YAAPA) for her work as a volunteer encouraging youth and especially young girls to take up careers in aviation.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 54 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace. The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting brought together leaders from all the 54 Member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people. Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British High Commission – Yaounde.

Related Content

Videos

Rwanda, USAID sign over $643.8 mn deal to support trans-formative development

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has signed a financing agreement with the USAID worth about $643.8 million to support Rwanda’s development efforts in the next five years. Moreover, Rwanda Convention Bureau announced the reopening of meetings and conferences. Edwin Ashimwe, Journalist with The New times joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is reshaping Kenya’s education system

CNBC Africa -
On the continent, there has been an increased awareness of the impact of cultural practices on educational achievement that has challenged the education systems. In Kenya, the government is investing in all forms of education; however, experts have noted that for the rise of automation and technological advancements to be effective, an updated skill set is required. Ayub Odida, Researcher at ACAL Consulting joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Amid COVID-19, African church leaders say availing quality seeds to farmers can help beat food insecurity

Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs African nations begin opening after months of coronavirus closures, church officials and agricultural experts are stressing an immediate supply of quality seeds to farmers to help tackle a predicted food crisis. Citizens in some of the continent’s countries are facing hunger and serious food shortages after governments implemented stringent anti-COVID-19 measures—including lockdowns, curfews and quarantines. These have also disrupted food chains, including the
Read more
News

Old Mutual appoints new CEO

Contributor -
“We are delighted at Iain’s appointment. Over the last year, Iain has worked to steer Old Mutual through some significant leadership and operational challenges, demonstrating resilience and an acute sense of business acumen aligned to the Group’s values, purpose, and strategy. On behalf of the Board, we wish to thank him for his contribution during this time. We are confident that he will continue to galvanise the organisation around the delivery of its strategy and purpose and we look forward to working with him in this regard,” says Old Mutual Chairperson, Trevor Manuel.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Rwanda, USAID sign over $643.8 mn deal to support trans-formative development

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has signed a financing agreement with the USAID worth about $643.8 million to support Rwanda’s development efforts in the next five years. Moreover, Rwanda Convention Bureau announced the reopening of meetings and conferences. Edwin Ashimwe, Journalist with The New times joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is reshaping Kenya’s education system

CNBC Africa -
On the continent, there has been an increased awareness of the impact of cultural practices on educational achievement that has challenged the education systems. In Kenya, the government is investing in all forms of education; however, experts have noted that for the rise of automation and technological advancements to be effective, an updated skill set is required. Ayub Odida, Researcher at ACAL Consulting joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
News

Old Mutual appoints new CEO

Contributor -
“We are delighted at Iain’s appointment. Over the last year, Iain has worked to steer Old Mutual through some significant leadership and operational challenges, demonstrating resilience and an acute sense of business acumen aligned to the Group’s values, purpose, and strategy. On behalf of the Board, we wish to thank him for his contribution during this time. We are confident that he will continue to galvanise the organisation around the delivery of its strategy and purpose and we look forward to working with him in this regard,” says Old Mutual Chairperson, Trevor Manuel.
Read more
Southern Africa

The African entrepreneur who made it by streaming sweet music to the locked down.

Reuters -
LUANDA (Reuters) - When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Mining

Zimbabwe’s Landela agrees to buy state-owned gold mines, seeks more assets

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Landela Mining Venture has reached agreements to take over and revive four idle state-owned gold mines and is...
Read more
Economy

How Zimbabwe farmers will be trained how to farm with a scheme from Belarus with love

Chris Bishop -
When the farm invasions were unleashed by the people in power in 2000, it led to bloodshed and random confiscation that reaped a bitter harvest of lost production and exports that persists until this day. That year with all of its fumbling fury fuelled with the idea that to get rich you merely had to own a farm, is always seen as a turning point for the industry. It created a large slice of the country’s GDP and as it fell, so did the fortunes of Zimbabwe.
Read more
Southern Africa

South Africa’s National Treasury says “no further action” to bailout SAA airline

Reuters -
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Treasury said on Friday there was “no further action” planned to bailout struggling national airline...
Read more
Videos

Fitch expresses doubt over SA’s debt consolidation plans

CNBC Africa -
Just last week finance minister Tito Mboweni outlined the emergency budget to nurse South Africa through the Covid-19 crisis. A big part of this budget was a plan for South Africa to get its debt under control within four years. Fitch Ratings, the agency that downgraded South Africa in April doubts whether South Africa can do this. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke to Jan Friederich, Senior Director of Fitch Ratings for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved