Coronavirus – Mozambique: Ministry of Health, Mozambique recieves donation from British High Commission in Maputo and WHO

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Thanks to British High Commission in Maputo, WHO donated 13 laptops + modems to MoH to support with COVID19 response. This is to better ensure effective implementation and monitoring of community activities as well as to enable community actors to keep up with virtual trainings for the response.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO)- Mozambique.Media filesDownload logo