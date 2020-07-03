APO

Coronavirus – Mozambique: Ministry of Health, Mozambique recieves donation from British High Commission in Maputo and WHO

Thanks to British High Commission in Maputo, WHO donated 13 laptops + modems to MoH to support with COVID19 response. This is to better ensure effective implementation and monitoring of community activities as well as to enable community actors to keep up with virtual trainings for the response.

