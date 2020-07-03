Coronavirus – Nigeria: 626 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
626 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;
Lagos-193 FCT-85 Oyo-41 Edo-38 Kwara-34 Abia-31 Ogun-29 Ondo-28 Rivers-26 Osun-21 Akwa Ibom-18 Delta-18 Enugu-15 Kaduna-13 Plateau-11 Borno-8 Bauchi-7 Adamawa-5 Gombe-4 Sokoto-1
27,110 confirmed
10,801 discharged
616 deaths
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo