Coronavirus – Somalia:Update on COVID-19 2 July 2020

New cases confirmed today: 14
Somaliland: 10
Benadir: 3
Jubbaland: 1
Male: 12
Female: 2
Recovery: 20
Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 2,938 Total recoveries: 952 Total deaths: 90
