Coronavirus – Somalia:Update on COVID-19 2 July 2020

New cases confirmed today: 14

Somaliland: 10

Benadir: 3

Jubbaland: 1

Male: 12

Female: 2

Recovery: 20

Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 2,938 Total recoveries: 952 Total deaths: 90

