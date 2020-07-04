APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update as of 4 July 2020

Over 444,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 214,000 recoveries & 10,800 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.

