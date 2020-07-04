Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of Cases by County as of 4 July 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Distribution of positive cases per counties:

Nairobi (248) Kajiado (36) Kiambu (27) Mombasa (23) Busia (17) Machakos (10) Migori (9) Kitui (6) Makueni (3) Uasin Gishu (3) Nakuru (2) Kilifi (2) Garissa (1) Muranga (1) and Narok (1) case. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.