Coronavirus – Kenya: Importance of Community Health Volunteers in COVID-19 awareness

The community health volunteers will be key in supporting COVID-19 Home based care, creation of awareness in the Community through Health Education & mobilizing communities for targeted screening among other duties.

Coronavirus – Kenya: Community Outreach by Health Volunteers in Dandora for COVID-19 response

Morocco’s RAM to axe routes, may reduce fleet to secure aid

Coronavirus – Botswana: COVID-19 Case Report (3rd July 2020)

Coronavirus – Sudan Prepares to Receive Returning Nationals

Land Bank default forces S.Africa’s central bank into $200 mln bailout of state investment arm

Zimbabwe’s Landela agrees to buy state-owned gold mines, seeks more assets

How Zimbabwe farmers will be trained how to farm with a scheme from Belarus with love

South Africa’s National Treasury says “no further action” to bailout SAA airline

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Morocco’s RAM to axe routes, may reduce fleet to secure aid

Vedanta’s Zambia copper unit warns part of Nchanga open-pit mine about to collapse

Old Mutual makes acting CEO permanent, a year after sacking predecessor

South Africa’s Capitec forecasts 70% profit fall in blow to shares

