Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update for Nigeria (3rd July, 2020)

454 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 87 Edo – 63 FCT – 60 Ondo – 41 Benue – 32 Abia – 31 Ogun – 29 Oyo – 19 Kaduna – 17 Delta – 16 Enugu – 15 Borno – 14 Plateau – 9 Nasarawa – 8 Kano – 5 Bauchi – 4 Gombe – 2 Katsina – 1 Kogi – 1

27,564 confirmed 11,069 discharged 628 deaths

