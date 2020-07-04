Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Friday, 3 July 2020, Time: 15:00)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 6
Confirmed cases: 1,524
At Isolation Centres: 420
Recovered: 1,042
Deaths: 62
In quarantine: 1,694
Out of quarantine: 7,505
Gender Confirmed
Female – 754 Male – 770
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
102
Bonthe
49
Bombali
30
Falaba
4
Kailahun
28
Kambia
29
Karene
6
Kono
61
Kenema
105
Koinadugu
9
Moyamba
46
Portloko
44
Pujehun
6
Tonkolili
51
Western Rural
197
Western Urban
757
Total
1,524
