Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 3rd July 2020

Highlights of the situation report

Eight (8) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (6), Botswana (1) and 1 local case who are isolated. Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the local case. New recoveries were reported by Masvingo Province (2) and Bulawayo Province (1). 3750 RDT screening tests and 499 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 75485 (43373 RDT and 32112 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 625; recovered 176, active cases 442 and 7 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

89

109

5

72

1

23

46

0

3

Harare

3171

255

1

226

0

64

160

0

2

Manicaland

34

0

0

29

0

6

23

0

0

Mash Cent.

0

12

0

10

0

4

6

0

0

Mash East

29

0

0

56

0

26

30

0

0

Mash West

194

0

0

41

0

2

38

0

1

Midlands

73

0

0

65

0

4

60

0

1

Masvingo

101

1

0

53

2

17

36

0

0

Mat North

59

11

2

19

0

8

11

0

0

Mat South

0

111

0

54

0

22

32

0

0

Total

3750

499

8

625

3

176

442

0

7

If you have any questions about COVID-19 the MOHCC COVID-19 information hub provides answers to most of the questions you may have. Simply send WhatsApp message to 263714734593 or call 2019.

