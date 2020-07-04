Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 3rd July 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Highlights of the situation report
Eight (8) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (6), Botswana (1) and 1 local case who are isolated. Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the local case. New recoveries were reported by Masvingo Province (2) and Bulawayo Province (1). 3750 RDT screening tests and 499 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 75485 (43373 RDT and 32112 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 625; recovered 176, active cases 442 and 7 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
Number of tests done
Number of Confirmed Cases
Number
Recovered
Number of
Active
Cases
Deceased
Province
RDT
PCR
New
Cum
New
Cum
New
Cum
Bulawayo
89
109
5
72
1
23
46
0
3
Harare
3171
255
1
226
0
64
160
0
2
Manicaland
34
0
0
29
0
6
23
0
0
Mash Cent.
0
12
0
10
0
4
6
0
0
Mash East
29
0
0
56
0
26
30
0
0
Mash West
194
0
0
41
0
2
38
0
1
Midlands
73
0
0
65
0
4
60
0
1
Masvingo
101
1
0
53
2
17
36
0
0
Mat North
59
11
2
19
0
8
11
0
0
Mat South
0
111
0
54
0
22
32
0
0
Total
3750
499
8
625
3
176
442
0
7
If you have any questions about COVID-19 the MOHCC COVID-19 information hub provides answers to most of the questions you may have. Simply send WhatsApp message to 263714734593 or call 2019.
