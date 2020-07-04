APO

Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa

Africa.com kicks off another five sessions of its successful webinar series in partnership with faculty from Harvard Business School, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders – the largest ever gathering of c-suite executives in Africa. The series kicks off on Wednesday, July 8 at 16:00 South Africa time.

The first in this next series of five webinars, Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa, explores the many ways in which African consumers have shifted towards digital products and services over the last three months. The discussion will explore how Africans are shifting towards delivery takeaways with UberEats, how telemedicine has taken a huge leap forward, how distance learning is gaining ground, and how contactless payments are the next big thing in the mobile payment space. To round it all off, the chief operating officer of Silicon Valley’s leading online tech business magazine, TechCrunch, will comment on how these trends dovetail with the digital consumer trends taking hold in the U.S.

Dr Funmi Adewara, Founder and CEO, Mobihealth International Ned Desmond, COO, TechCrunch Mark Elliott, Division President, Mastercard, Southern Africa Wambura Kimunyu, CEO, Eneza Education Makano Mosidi, CIO, Corporate Investment Bank, Standard Bank Dayo Olopade, Author, The Bright Continent – Moderator Ailyssa Pretorius, Regional General Manager, UberEats Sub Saharan Africa

Nearly 20,000 senior business leaders have registered for the series, with several thousand participating in each webinar. Registrants come from 123 countries – 46 countries on the African continent + 77 countries throughout the world.

10:00 EDT New York | 14:00 GMT Ghana | 15:00 WAT Nigeria /UK | 16:00 CAT South Africa | 17:00 EAT Kenya. If you have not yet registered, or for more information, please visit virtualconferenceafrica.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa.com.

Media Contact: Laura Joseph Phone: +27 82 332 0473 Email:  [email protected]

About Africa.com Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at www.iafrica.com, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.

