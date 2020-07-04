APO

Nigeria Rugby Players and Coaches share knowledge via Webinar Sessions

With the ongoing pandemic affecting Rugby across the globe, the NRFF (https://TheNRFF.com/) have organized leadership webinar sessions for Black Stallions players and coaching staff.

The webinar session is hosted by Dr Wilbur Kraak. a sport coaching lecturer at the Department of Sport Science, Stellenbosh University in South Africa. 

Dr Kraak (PhD, sport Science) has published several books on the various elements within Rugby Union and has presented at several summits in the various topics within rugby, from coaching to performances to laws and its effects.

The session is to improve on the psychic of the players thereby bringing the players together to express their individual challenges as regards the ongoing pandemic affecting them in their respective countries of residence.

Dr Kraak specifically gave room for the players to speak on how the pandemic has affected them and their playing.

He also expressed his concern on how the players can project themselves into the future stating their long term strategic goals.

However, he also noted that the only way to move the game forward as it relates to the Nigerian Rugby despite the challenges of funding is to improve on school rugby games, clubs, Universities games as well as the national team.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF).

Media Contact: [email protected]

