Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update as of 5 July 2020

Over 461,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 222,000 recoveries & 11,000 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (4th July 2020)

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 4th July, 2020 has been published. Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria.
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (5th July 2020)

- 4,228 samples tested in the past 24 hours - 189, 263 samples tested so far - 309 new positive cases today - 7,886 Total confirmed cases - 51 recoveries today - 2,287 Total discharged & recovered - 1 fatality today - 160 Total fatalities
Coronavirus – Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 4th July 2020

Active cases: 28 New cases: 2 New tests: 20 Total confirmed: 57 Recovered: 27 Deaths: 2
Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 statistics in South Africa as at 4th July 2020

Test conducted - 1792078 Positive cases identified - 187977 Total recoveries - 91227 Total deaths - 3026 New cases - 10853
COVID-19: Now is the time for Africa to grow food

This Covid-19 crisis has also exposed the extreme fragility of the global food system. Social-distancing and lockdown measures to curb the virus’s spread have significantly reduced people’s incomes and thus global food demand.
Morocco’s RAM to axe routes, may reduce fleet to secure aid

RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc plans to cancel some air links, cut jobs and may sell 20 aircraft to...
Vedanta’s Zambia copper unit warns part of Nchanga open-pit mine about to collapse

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), a unit of diversified miner Vedanta Resources, has closed part of its open-pit mine...
Old Mutual makes acting CEO permanent, a year after sacking predecessor

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Old Mutual said on Friday acting CEO Iain Williamson had been made permanent, ending a year of uncertainty over...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Congo mines minister to meet with firms on confinement moratorium

“Coronavirus has dealt a fatal blow to mining activities, with the impossibility of repatriating capital, importations of products for the industry coming to a halt, the dizzying drop in metals prices on global markets in March,” he said.
WEEKEND READ: Alas 2010, I knew it well – what has happened to the world since that night of tears, joy and skullduggery?

Ghana’s president self-isolates after close person tests positive for coronavirus

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo will self-isolate for 14 days on the advice of doctors after a person in his...
Health minister hails responsible behavior after English pubs reopen

Thousands of people flocked to pubs, restaurants and bars around England on Saturday as large parts of the hospitality sector reopened for the first time since March.
