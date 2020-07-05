Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (463,306) deaths (11,086), and recoveries (222,304)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (463,306) deaths (11,086), and recoveries (222,304) by region:

Central (35,969 cases; 770 deaths; 19,055 recoveries): Burundi (191; 1; 128), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), CAR (3,969; 48; 914), Chad (871; 74; 787), Congo (1,557; 44; 501), DRC (7,379; 182; 2,961), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,620; 44; 2,555), Sao Tome & Principe (719; 13; 267).

Eastern (39,154; 1,127; 18,826): Comoros (309; 7; 241), Djibouti (4,736; 55; 4,580), Eritrea (215; 0; 56), Ethiopia (5,846; 103; 2,430), Kenya (7,577; 159; 2,236), Madagascar (2,728; 29; 1,078), Mauritius (341; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,092; 3; 523), Seychelles (81; 0; 11), Somalia (2,961; 92; 973), South Sudan (2,065; 40; 649), Sudan (9,767; 608; 4,673), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (927; 0; 868).

Northern (110,669; 4,666; 43,803): Algeria (15,500; 946; 11,181), Egypt (74,035; 3,280; 20,103), Libya (989; 27; 258), Mauritania (4,827; 129; 1,805), Morocco (14,132; 234; 9,410), Tunisia (1,186; 50; 1,046).

Southern (194,870; 3,121; 94,036): Angola (346; 19; 108), Botswana (227; 1; 28), Eswatini (954; 13; 535), Lesotho (79; 0; 11), Malawi (1,613; 17; 317), Mozambique (969; 7; 256), Namibia (375; 0; 25), South Africa (187,977; 3,026; 91,227), Zambia (1,632; 30; 1,348), Zimbabwe (698; 8; 181).

Western (82,644; 1,402; 46,584): Benin (1,199; 21; 333), Burkina Faso (995; 53; 856), Cape Verde** (1,420; 16; 655), Côte d'Ivoire (10,462; 72; 4,807), Gambia (57; 2; 27), Ghana (19,388; 117; 14,330), Guinea (5,450; 33; 4,392), Guinea-Bissau (1,765; 25; 676), Liberia (869; 37; 369), Mali** (2,303; 118; 1,516), Niger (1,088; 68; 965), Nigeria (28,167; 634; 11,462), Senegal (7,272; 129; 4,713), Sierra Leone (1,533; 62; 1,051), Togo (676; 15; 432).

*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.

**Official source inadvertently reported 1,421 cases for Cabo Verde, Africa CDC inadvertently reported 2,036 recoveries for Mali. Correct values now listed.

