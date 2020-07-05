Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (5th July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

– 4,228 samples tested in the past 24 hours

– 189, 263 samples tested so far

– 309 new positive cases today

– 7,886 Total confirmed cases

– 51 recoveries today

– 2,287 Total discharged & recovered

– 1 fatality today

– 160 Total fatalities

