Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update for Nigeria (4th July, 2020)

603 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 135 Edo – 87 FCT – 73 Rivers – 67 Delta – 62 Ogun – 47 Kaduna – 20 Plateau – 19 Osun – 17 Ondo – 16 Enugu – 15 Oyo – 15 Borno – 13 Niger – 6 Nasarawa – 4 Kebbi – 3 Kano – 2 Sokoto – 1 Abia – 1

28,167 confirmed 11,462 discharged 634 deaths

