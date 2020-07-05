Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (4th July 2020)

Download logoHighlights of the situation report Seventy-three (73) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (55), Botswana (3), Mozambique (3), USA (2), Australia (1), Zambia (1) and 8 local cases who are isolated. Two of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other (6) cases. We regret to report a facility death of a female aged 21, from Harare Province, who teste