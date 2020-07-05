Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (4th July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed: 23 Somaliland: 16 Puntland: 5 Benadir: 1 Jubbaland: 1
Male: 22 Female: 1 Recovery: 21 Death: 2
Total confirmed cases: 2,961 Total recoveries: 973 Total deaths: 92
