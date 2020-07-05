Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (5th July 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases confirmed today: 36 Benadir: 12 Puntland: 11 Somaliland: 10 Jubbaland: 3

Male: 31 Female: 5 Recovery: 41 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 2,997 Total recoveries: 1,014 Total deaths: 92

