Coronavirus – Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases of Ugandans are now 939

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 04 July 2020:

– 12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 939.

– 2 truck drivers from Malaba and Mutukula

– 7 contacts from Amuru

– 3 Returnees; 1 from South Africa and 2 from DRC

– 11 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

– Active cases on admission: 197 (167 Ugandans, 25 foreigners and 5 refugees)

– Total Recoveries: 891 (Includes both Ugandans and Foreigners)

– Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,240

– Samples from alerts and contacts: 863

– Total samples tested today: 2,103

