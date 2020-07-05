Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 4th July 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Highlights of the situation report
Seventy-three (73) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (55), Botswana (3), Mozambique (3), USA (2), Australia (1), Zambia (1) and 8 local cases who are isolated. Two of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other (6) cases. We regret to report a facility death of a female aged 21, from Harare Province, who tested positive with no history of travel and had co-morbidities. New recoveries were reported by Midlands Province (4) and Mashonaland East Province (1). 2247 RDT screening tests and 733 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 78465 (45620 RDT and 32845 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 698; recovered 181, active cases 509 and 8 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
Number of tests done
Number of Confirmed Cases
Number
Recovered
Number of
Active
Cases
Deceased
Province
RDT
PCR
New
Cum
New
Cum
New
Cum
Bulawayo
66
306
0
72
0
23
46
0
3
Harare
1553
323
16
242
0
64
175
1
3
Manicaland
54
0
0
29
0
6
23
0
0
Mash Cent.
0
0
0
10
0
4
6
0
0
Mash East
220
0
19
75
1
27
48
0
0
Mash West
155
0
2
43
0
2
40
0
1
Midlands
0
0
0
65
4
8
56
0
1
Masvingo
61
0
0
53
0
17
36
0
0
Mat North
138
0
0
19
0
8
11
0
0
Mat South
0
104
36
90
0
22
68
0
0
Total
2247
733
73
698
5
181
509
1
8
Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces received positive results NMRL.
To protect yourself and others, report to the health authorities any suspicious returning citizens or residents that might not have gone through quarantine.
