Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 4th July 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Highlights of the situation report

Seventy-three (73) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (55), Botswana (3), Mozambique (3), USA (2), Australia (1), Zambia (1) and 8 local cases who are isolated. Two of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other (6) cases. We regret to report a facility death of a female aged 21, from Harare Province, who tested positive with no history of travel and had co-morbidities. New recoveries were reported by Midlands Province (4) and Mashonaland East Province (1). 2247 RDT screening tests and 733 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 78465 (45620 RDT and 32845 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 698; recovered 181, active cases 509 and 8 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

66

306

0

72

0

23

46

0

3

Harare

1553

323

16

242

0

64

175

1

3

Manicaland

54

0

0

29

0

6

23

0

0

Mash Cent.

0

0

0

10

0

4

6

0

0

Mash East

220

0

19

75

1

27

48

0

0

Mash West

155

0

2

43

0

2

40

0

1

Midlands

0

0

0

65

4

8

56

0

1

Masvingo

61

0

0

53

0

17

36

0

0

Mat North

138

0

0

19

0

8

11

0

0

Mat South

0

104

36

90

0

22

68

0

0

Total

2247

733

73

698

5

181

509

1

8

Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces received positive results NMRL.

To protect yourself and others, report to the health authorities any suspicious returning citizens or residents that might not have gone through quarantine.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.