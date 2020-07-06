APO

Atlas Petroleum Resumes Development of OML109 in Nigeria

Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.
Over the weekend, Atlas Petroleum International has resumed work over activities and well interventions on OML 109 in Nigeria in order to enhance production from the Ejulebe marginal field. Awarded to Atlas Petroleum International in 1991, the block entered into production through the development of the Ejubele discovery in September 1998.

OML 109 comprises 14 identified and mapped prospects and leads, and an un-risked resource potential in excess of 500 million barrels of oil equivalent. Its low cost operating environment in shallow water and proximity to existing oil and gas infrastructure such as the Escravos Terminal make it one of the most attractive assets in the Niger Delta, with significant untapped and under-explored hydrocarbons potential.

“The renewed development of OML109 will bring a boost to local content development in Nigeria, and support the industry’s recovery following the Covid-19 crisis. As Nigeria multiplies efforts to build domestic capacity and develop the Nigerian content, we intend to live up to expectations as one of the country’s major indigenous player”, declared Prince Arthur Eze, Executive Chairman or Atlas Oranto. “We expect the ongoing wells interventions on OML 109 to deliver quick wins on the recovery and enhancement of production from the field, and express our thanks to the Department of Petroleum Resources for facilitating all permits,” he concluded.

Atlas Petroleum International and Oranto Petroleum represent one of Africa’s largest Nigerian and privately-held exploration and production group. The companies currently have an extensive footprint across the African continent, holding 22 oil and gas licenses in 12 jurisdictions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Atlas Petroleum International.

