Coronavirus : Kenya cases rise to 7,886 Nairobi, Sunday July 5, 2020

Kenya has recorded 309 more cases of COVID 19 raising the total case load to 7,886.

The Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman reported that the positive cases were drawn from 4,228 samples tested in 37 Counties, in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested in the country now stands at 189,263.

Today, the CAS also confirmed that 51 patients have been discharged from& various hospital hospitals raising the number of recoveries now 2,287 and one death as well.

The top ten Counties accounting for 86.4 percent of these samples are Nairobi (43.7%), Mombasa (12.2%), Narok (6.5%), Busia (5.0%), Nandi (4.8%), Nakuru (3.8%), Kajiado (3%), Kisumu (2.9%), Turkana (2.3%), and Makueni (2.2%). The other 27 Counties collectively accounted for 13.6 percent of the samples.

Out of the 309 cases 302 are Kenyans and 7 are foreigners, 217 are males, and 92 females, all aged between one year for the youngest and the oldest is 83.

“In recent weeks, the country has witnessed Covid-19 cases steadily rising implying that many more people will require critical care, and our healthcare facilities risk being overwhelmed,” the CAS noted.

The new COVID-19 cases are distributed in the counties of Nairobi 193 cases, Kajiado, 22, Kiambu, 20, Mombasa 18, Makueni, 17, Busia 11, Machakos 9, Nakuru, 8, Nandi, 3, Turkana, 3, Narok, 2, Nyandarua, 1, Kakamega, 1, Kilifi, 1.

Nairobi has 193 cases in Langata 56, Kibra, 18, Westlands, 15, Dagoretti North 13, Kasarani 13, Ruaka 12, Embakasi East 11, Embakasi West 11, Makadara 10, Starehe 10, Embakasi South (6), Kamukunji (6), Roysambu (5), Embakasi Central, (4), Dagoretti South (1), Embakasi North (1), and Mathare, (1).

Kajiado, cases are in Kajiado East (13), Kajiado North (6) and Kajiado Central, (3). In Kiambu, the 20 cases are in; Ruiru (9), Kabete, (5), Kiambaa, (2), Kikuyu (2), and Kiambu (1), and Thika Town, (1),

In Mombasa, the 18 cases are in; Mvita (8), Jomvu (6), Changamwe (2), Likoni (1), and Nyali (1) and in Makueni, all the 17 cases are from Makueni West. In Busia the cases are in; Teso North (6), Teso South (5). In Machakos, all the 9 cases are in Athi River, while in Nakuru, the 8 cases are in; Naivasha, 3, Gilgil, 2, Nakuru East, 2, and Nakuru West, 1.

In Nandi, the cases are in; Emgwen, 2 and Nandi Hills, 1 and in Turkana, all the 3 cases are in Turkana West. In Narok, the cases are in; Narok East and Narok North have one (1) case each and In Kilifi, the one case is in Malindi, while Nyandarua’s case is in Ol Kalou and finally, the one case in Kakamega is in Lugari.

“We have observed that many of our people are going about their everyday activities as if we are in normal times. There have been cases of illegal gatherings, such as house parties in various counties, with people paying no regard to the need for social distance or wearing of face masks,” he said and cautioned transport operators against overloading especially in rural settings,.

The Public Health Director, Dr. Francis Kuria added that most counties are almost done with establishing the 300 bed capacity with some even surpassing the numbers.

