Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (6th July 2020)

| Updated:
Today, 181 people have tested positive for Coronavirus disease, out of 2,131 samples tested. This brings to 8,067 our case load of those confirmed positive. Our Cumulative samples tested so far, now stands at 191,394.

