Coronavirus – Kenya: Government records 389 more cases of COVID-19 Nairobi, Saturday, July 4, 2020

Kenya has today recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases after 389 people tested positive from 4,829 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the country is now at 7,577 from cumulative tests of 185,035 samples. All the positive cases  are Kenyans except three.

In a Press Statement released to the media today , Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe emphasized that the 7,577 people infected and 159 deaths, are not just numbers. “These are our brothers and sisters, uncles and aunties, mothers, friends and other relatives.”

Modelling experts predict that, the number of infections is likely to go up, and correspondingly, the number of deaths, unless the fight against the virus is stepped up. “It is a fight that must be fought vigorously at the individual level, but also collectively,” the CS said in the statement.

He expressed the Governments unwavering commitment to protect lives and save livelihoods during this period of the pandemic bearing the fact some people have been laid off, family support systems have been disrupted and even lives lost to the virus.

“This is a situation that we are seriously concerned about as Government, and we will continue to work very closely with all stakeholders, such as clinicians, researchers and other experts, including development partners, and the rest of the society to achieve the whole-of-society approach to combating this pandemic,” he noted.

Out of 389 positive cases 266 are males and 123 are females, both aged between one year for the youngest and 93 years for the oldest.

Today’s cases are distributed in Counties of Nairobi leading with 248 cases followed by  Kajiado 36, Kiambu  27, Mombasa 23,  Busia 17, Machakos 10, Migori 9, Kitui  6, Makueni 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Nakuru 2, Kilifi 2, Garissa, Muranga and Narok, with one case each..

The cases in Nairobi,  are from Dagoretti North 55, Kibra 40, Langata 33, Ruaraka 17, Westlands 14, Embakasi East and Makadara 13 cases each, Roysambu 11, Embakasi South, and Kasarani 8 cases each, Mathare, Starehe, Embakasi Central, and Embakasi West 7 cases each, Embakasi North 5, and Kamukunji 3.

In Kajiado, the 36 cases are from Kajiado Central 32, Kajiado East and Kajiado North 2 cases each, while in Kiambu, the 27 cases are in Kiambaa, Kikuyu and Ruiru 6 cases each, Kabete and Kiambu town, 4 cases each and Thika Town, one case.

In Mombasa, the cases are from Mvita 9, Nyali 6, Jomvu 3, Likoni 2, Kisauni 2 and Changamwe one case. In Busia, the cases are from Teso North 12 and Matayos 5, while in Machakos, the 10 cases are in; Athi River 8 and Matangulu 2.

In Migori, all the 9 cases are in Kuria West, while in Kitui, all the 6 cases are from Kitui West. Makueni, has 3 cases in Makueni 2 and one case in Kibwezi East, while all the 3 cases in Uasin Gishu are from Ainabkoi.

In Nakuru, the 2 cases are from; Nakuru East one and Nakuru West, one. In Kilifi, the 2 cases are in Kaloleni 1 and Kilifi North 1. Garissa has one case in Daadab, Muranga one case in Kihara and finally, Narok one case in Narok North.

“I am also delighted to announce that today the government has discharged 88 patients from various hospitals, bringing to 2,236 the total number of recoveries. However, the country has lost another (5) more patients to the disease bringing to 159 the total number of fatalities,” he noted and thanked all the health workers for their dedication to save lives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

