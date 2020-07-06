Coronavirus – Namibia: COVID-19 Surveillance and Contact Tracing for Namibia

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

World Health Organization (WHO) country offices are working side-by-side with govts & partners supporting COVID-19 surveillance & contact tracing. A surveillance team in Namibia maps out cases & contacts from Kuisebmund area, Erongo region.

