Coronavirus – Nigeria: 544 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria

544 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria;
Lagos-199 Ebonyi-65 Oyo-47 Ondo-46 Ogun-31 Edo-30 FCT-28 Katsina-25 Plateau-15 Bayelsa-11 Kaduna-10 Adamawa-10 Akwa Ibom-8 Gombe-7 Kano-4 Taraba-3 Rivers-2 Abia-2 Ekiti-1
28,711 confirmed
11,665 discharged
645 deaths
