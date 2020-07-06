Coronavirus – Nigeria: 544 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (http://www.RwandaRugby.com/) has received financial aid to support their respective clubs, referees, players and coaches in order to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The aid from Rugby Africa Solidarity Fund was used by RRF to procure both medical and food supplements that were distributed at Nyamirambo Stadium on Friday 3rd July. All Rwanda Rugby Federation club members including coaches and referees received relief which included food packages, personal protecti