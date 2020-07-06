Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Sunday, 5 July 2020, Time: 15:00)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 9
Confirmed cases: 1,542
At Isolation Centres: 418
Recovered: 1,062
Deaths: 62
In quarantine: 1,531
Out of quarantine: 7,738
Gender Confirmed
Female – 759 Male – 783
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
102
Bonthe
49
Bombali
30
Falaba
4
Kailahun
28
Kambia
30
Karene
6
Kono
61
Kenema
106
Koinadugu
9
Moyamba
46
Portloko
52
Pujehun
6
Tonkolili
51
Western Rural
199
Western Urban
763
Total
1,542
