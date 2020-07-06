Coronavirus – Somalia: Three European Union (EU) Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to Deliver protective equipment & medical supplies to Somalia

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights will deliver protective equipment & medical supplies to Somalia. This will reinforce the country's #coronavirus response as well as humanitarian projects in the recently flood-hit areas.

