Coronavirus – South Africa: 8773 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

COVID-19 Update: A total of 38,083 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 8773 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 173 more COVID-19 related deaths which brings the total number of deaths to 3199. We send our deepest condolences.

