Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 5 July

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Sunday, 05 July 2020 is 6063, with 1104 recoveries and 36 deaths.
North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute 3.1% to South Africa’s burden of disease.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
District Breakdown
Cases
Recoveries
Bojanala District
4045
642
Rustenburg Municipality
3566
579
Madibeng Municipality
348
48
Moses Kotane Municipality
105
11
Moretele Municipality
14
02
Kgetleng Municipality
12
02
Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District
1514
409
JB Marks Municipality
411
87
Matlosana Municipality
1089
318
Maquassi Hills
14
04
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
369
43
Mahikeng Municipality
206
23
Ditsobotla Municipality
97
10
Ratlou Municipality
09
02
Tswaing Local Municipality
26
03
Ramotshere Moiloa
31
05
Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District
94
10
Lekwa Teemane Municipality
30
04
Greater Taung
15
03
Mamusa Local Municipality
09
01
Naledi Municipality
28
02
Kagisano Molopo
12
0
Unallocated
41
Deaths
36
Data Harmonization
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
Issued by: North West Health
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.