Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 5 July

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Sunday, 05 July 2020 is 6063, with 1104 recoveries and 36 deaths.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute 3.1% to South Africa’s burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District Breakdown

Cases

Recoveries

Bojanala District

4045

642

Rustenburg Municipality

3566

579

Madibeng Municipality

348

48

Moses Kotane Municipality

105

11

Moretele Municipality

14

02

Kgetleng Municipality

12

02

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District

1514

409

JB Marks Municipality

411

87

Matlosana Municipality

1089

318

Maquassi Hills

14

04

Ngaka Modiri Molema District

369

43

Mahikeng Municipality

206

23

Ditsobotla Municipality

97

10

Ratlou Municipality

09

02

Tswaing Local Municipality

26

03

Ramotshere Moiloa

31

05

Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District

94

10

Lekwa Teemane Municipality

30

04

Greater Taung

15

03

Mamusa Local Municipality

09

01

Naledi Municipality

28

02

Kagisano Molopo

12

0

Unallocated

41

Deaths

36

Data Harmonization

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health

