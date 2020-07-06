APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests conducted on 5th July 2020

Today, the Ministry of Health confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases from 3,103 samples tested. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 953.

Of the 14 confirmed cases; eleven (11) are truck drivers and three (3) are contacts and alerts from Luwero, Kyotera and Amuru Districts.

Regarding the Ugandan truck drivers, nine (9) arrived from Kenya via Malaba, one (1) arrived from South Sudan via Elegu and one (1) arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula.

Forty-three (43) foreign truck drivers (39 Kenyans and 4 Tanzanians) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

There are 206 active cases on admission; 177 are Ugandans, 24 foreigners and 5 refugees. It is important to note that* foreigners and refugees are admitted in our health facilities but are NOT captured in the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 892 COVID-19 recoveries (recoveries include both Ugandans and non-Ugandans) and no COVID-19 related death recorded.

