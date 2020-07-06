Coronavirus – Uganda: Support for Ministry of Health Call Centre from Restless Development

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Restless Development has extended their support to the Ministry of Health Call Centre by providing t-shirts for all agents to re-echo the availability of the Call Center (0800-100-066). The Call Centre is instrumental in responding to COVID-19 alerts, inquiries and other health issues.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo