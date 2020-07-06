APO

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 5th July 2020

Highlights of the situation report

Eighteen (18) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (8), Botswana (6), Canada (1), and 3 local cases who are isolated. Two (2) of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other case. 1213 RDT screening tests and 411 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 80089 (46833 RDT and 33256 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 716; recovered 181, active cases 527 and 8 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

0

74

1

73

0

23

47

0

3

Harare

926

212

1

243

0

64

176

0

3

Manicaland

3

0

0

29

0

6

23

0

0

Mash Cent.

0

0

0

10

0

4

6

0

0

Mash East

224

0

0

75

0

27

48

0

0

Mash West

0

0

0

43

0

2

40

0

1

Midlands

0

0

0

65

0

8

56

0

1

Masvingo

0

0

0

53

0

17

36

0

0

Mat North

60

4

0

19

0

8

11

0

0

Mat South

0

121

16

106

0

22

84

0

0

Total

1213

411

18

716

0

181

527

0

8

To protect yourself and others, report to the health authorities any suspicious returning citizens or residents that might not have gone through quarantine.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

