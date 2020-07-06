Former Benue State’s First Lady Yemisi Suswam and Nigerian Hair Entrepreneur Akunna Nwala-Akano Covers Pleasures Magazine July/August 2020 Issue

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

It is time once again to unearth the July/August 2020 edition of your favourite Pan-African Entrepreneurial magazine PLEASURES Magazine (https://PleasuresMagazine.com.ng/). This edition presents an exclusive story on how Female entrepreneurs are shaping Nigeria’s economic future, across a variety of industries, as they are creating successful businesses and contributing towards the economy and leaving their mark in the most impressive way as emerging leaders.

It features a special highlight on the former First Lady of Benue state, Arch Yemisi Suswam, an Architect by profession and CEO of All Purpose Shelters Limited. And a cursory look into Africa’s booming business of cosmetologists and beauty products especially hair products, an industry that is experiencing a significant boom, valued at $2 billion a year, with one of the main players, Akunna Nwala-Akano on the forefront.

Hitherto, men have always been at the top of the leading board for years, dominating the world of business. But with the rise of female entrepreneurs across the world, today these women are sitting side by side and establishing their businesses as household names in a variety of industries, including real estate, manufacturing, publishing, technology, fashion, broadcasting, and beauty, etc. The exclusive reports unveil the energy and strength inherent in the concept of how Nigerian women have come a long way from being just a homemaker to business, inventions, leading new ideas.

Arch Yemisi Suswan (PhD, FNIA) a former Benue state First Lady who never relent in achieving her goals as she remains resolute in achieving them. For about three decades Yemisi has continued to blaze the trail in the sector of architecture, architecture consultancy, and property management in Nigeria. Unlike other women who might feel relaxed after exiting office. It was a historic moment, late last year as the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) approved her elevation into its College of Fellows. With her elevation into the College, she now has her Fellowship Registration Number and official authorisation to use the professional affix, FNIA, after her names to make her compete in the men’s dominated profession.

Without mincing words, her contributions to innovations and the development of architecture in Nigeria singled her out as one of the great pillars of architecture in the country. Becoming a fellow of the Institute is just an enviable attestation of her manifold contributions to the industry and her unquenchable thirst for excellence, creativity, and professionalism. To many, the news did not come as a surprise to them, because she deserved more and has over the years remained committed to her course and that of the institute in ensuring strict adherence of professional ethics and rules of engagement in providing affordable housing in the country.

Arch Yemisi Suswan grew to be the woman we celebrate today with her early memories of love from her parents who even though busy at the time, found a way to express their affection to young Yemisi. At primary three, she assumed her first formal leadership role as assistant Head Girl of her school, continuing as a prefect in primary four and eventually becoming her school’s Head Girl in primary 5. As a very athletic young girl, she represented her school in competitions at the state level and continued to become a Sports Prefect at Federal Government College Oyo where she had her secondary education.

Arch Yemisi was indeed an exceptional student who distinguished herself in all that she set out to do, and her university was no different. As the only female in the early class of architecture at the Federal University of Technology Minna.

For Akunna Nwala-Akano a renowned cosmetologist and the driving force behind one of today’s fastest-growing beauty brands in West Africa, Kukus Group has over the years besides having a passion for hair, makeup, and style. Her inspiring story tells more about why she pursued a career in cosmetology. ''Assisting other people to look good is fun and fulfilling to her,'' the CEO Kukus Group said.

From studying law at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, attending law school in Enugu Nigeria, and then moving to Lagos for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), she has worked tirelessly to become the woman that she is today and has also over the years empowered women on how to rewrite their own stories.

Akunna Nwala-Akano who has worked in the banking industry for four years stressed that ''networking with key business people helped to scale my company,'' she said, adding that they helped her to fill her first order, and the business took off from there. The learned beautician and cosmetologist explained that her goal is to “push the beauty industry by being the change we need with creativity, relatability and challenging women to embrace who they are.” Amidst her success story, and her insatiable taste for the best she is of the view that the beauty industry needs to wake up and start formulating products with the best interests of the clients in mind.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Pleasures Magazine.

Available in print and digital, for front door delivery via www.konga.com Or call +234 706 106 8861 in Nigeria, +233 24 853 5560 in Ghana , +27 63 515 5148 in South Africa, +44 749 ,073 8849 in the UK, +41 78 955 84 48 in Switzerland and +971 56 826 3211 in Dubai or click HERE.

Also available on Amazon within the United States, as well as U.S. protectorates, including Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Marshall Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, and the Federated States of Micronesia. Call +1 (347) 839-8872.

Credits: Photography: @portraitconcept (https://bit.ly/2C4To01) , @roqan_ojomo (https://bit.ly/2DfpMxD) Stylist: @nazareneamictus (https://bit.ly/2Z35C2g) Hair: @kukushair (https://bit.ly/3f6XqDJ) Makeup: @bare2beauty (https://bit.ly/2Z35K1K) Wardrobe: @nazareneamictus (https://bit.ly/2ZVRlDZ), @akunna_nwala (https://bit.ly/3ixKhWp) Accessories: YSL Gedebe (Kuku)

Media filesDownload logo