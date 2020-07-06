Konnect Africa offers Broadband Internet Connection to all Isolation Centers in Sokoto State, Nigeria to fight against Covid-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Konnect, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) (www.Eutelsat.com), pursues its ambition to connect the entire African continent to very high speed Internet, and more particularly in this context of the current health crisis. Konnect has recently proposed to offer broadband internet connection to isolation centers to fight against Covid-19 in Sokoto, a north-western state in Nigeria, where it will enable the real-time connection of centers, leading to an effective coordination of medical services and improved the care offer thanks to telemedicine.

With this offer, Konnect joins the fight of several African governments to combat Covid-19 by allowing access to care for the greatest number of people. Each isolation center will benefit from free broadband connectivity. This deployment is made possible through the partnership with Coollink, a foremost ISP in Nigeria.

Commenting on the agreement, Jean-Claude Tshipama, CEO of Konnect Africa, said: “This operation demonstrates our ability to meet as quickly as possible the connectivity needs of institutional and commercial structures, even in complex times like these. We want Sokoto State to benefit from our expertise and the quality of our broadband services by providing FREE connectivity to all isolation centers.”

Shahin Nouri, CEO of Coollink, added: “Helping the Sokoto State Government to provide free satellite internet services to isolation centers is very important to us. It shows our engagement to deliver high-speed Internet anywhere in Nigeria and to help communities in crisis. Eutelsat Konnect has been a very important partner for us, and with such initiatives, is showing its commitment to the Nigerian market.”

Sokoto State Government Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname said: “Konnect has shown great concern towards the good people of Sokoto state by providing internet connectivity to three Covid-19 Isolation centers in the state. This gesture will go a long way in facilitating the management of Covid-19 patients in the state.”

Konnect, in partnership with Coollink, has been operating in Nigeria since 2017, with the ambition of offering broadband connectivity to all segments of the population, in particular those located in unserved or underserved areas.

Konnect offers an affordable and flexible solution, available everywhere. Konnect will see its in-orbit resources increase tenfold with the entry into service of the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in the coming months. With a total capacity of 75 Gbps, EUTELSAT KONNECT will be able to provide very high speed Internet of up to 100 Mbps, guaranteeing full coverage of Nigeria and 40 other African countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Eutelsat.

About Eutelsat Communications: With a fleet of 39 satellites serving broadcasters, video service providers, telecom operators, ISPs and government agencies operating across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, Eutelsat (www.Eutelsat.com) is one of the leading operators in the commercial satellite business. Eutelsat satellites are used for video broadcasting, satellite newsgathering, broadband services, data connectivity, connecting airplanes and ships, enabling mission-critical government and NGO communications needs, and more.

Our focus is on delivering the highest quality of service through technological performance, market expertise and innovation.