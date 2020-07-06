APO

New Digital Festival by the Big 5 to Connect Thousands of Construction Professionals across Africa

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The global pandemic and restrictions over travel and gatherings are posing unprecedented challenges to businesses, and the building and construction industry is no exception. Technology and event organisers’ experience are bridging the physical gap, providing viable solutions to overcome at least some of today’s pressing issues.

On July 21 and 22, The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa (www.TheBig5DigitalFestivalAfrica.com), a new online platform powered by The Big 5, the largest portfolio of construction events in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, will bring together thousands of construction professionals for two days of networking, learning, and business-making in Africa.

The digital event, the first of its kind supporting the infrastructure and construction communities across the continent, aims to build resiliency, boost the industry’s recovery efforts, and help plan ahead for the post-Covid-19 era, connecting businesses and professionals in a safe and convenient way. 

One hundred providers of construction solutions from around the globe will present their latest products across the two days of the event. The goal is to establish new business relationships and reinforce the supply chain’s resiliency in a market, the African one, where infrastructure spent in 2021 is expected to increase by 10.8% YoY, according to ABiQ.

Beyond innovative product demonstrations, The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa will deliver insight, inspiration, and direction through a broad education agenda. With an emphasis on business continuity, infrastructure development and investments, digitalisation, governance, and sustainability, the event’s program provides on-point information and intelligence to industry players already active or interested in entering the African market. Confirmed speakers include Ministerial representatives as well as thought leaders from across Africa and beyond. 

Muhammed Kazi, Vice President at dmg events, the organisers of The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa, says: “We are thrilled to leverage on our 40 years long experience as organisers of construction events to launch a digital platform serving the African and global construction community during these unprecedented times. The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa aims to help infrastructure and construction stakeholders in Africa reconnect again through over 15 hours of quality networking opportunities, join forces, get inspired, and envision novel solutions for the industry’s future.”

Mr. Abdulaziz Nasser Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer, Qatar Development Bank, states: “Qatar Development Bank (QDB) was established in 1997 as a developmental organization with the primary objective of empowering Qatari entrepreneurs through a wide range of financial, business, incubation, and technical support services, as well as access to local and international markets, while accelerating the growth, development and diversification of the SME ecosystem and the country’s economy. QDB launched the export development agency ‘Tasdeer’ in 2011, to develop and promote non-hydrocarbon exports from Qatar in international markets and service all Qatari exporters. We are participating at BIG5 Digital Festival Africa with 20 Qatari Manufacturing Companies who are targeting the African market as the continent is increasingly seen as the next frontier for economic growth and development.”

Benjamin Gossage, B2B Sales & Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa, said: “We are excited to join The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa to effectively and conveniently engage with thousands of industry professionals in Africa, ignite their imagination, boost operational efficiencies, and drive business success thanks to Canon’s creative applications.”

The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa is free to attend and supported by Platinum Sponsors Toolkit, Canon, Decoral System, METALCO Srl, and Qatar Development Bank (QDB), and Gold Sponsors Everest, Gulf Acrylic Industries, Therra Wood, Wonderfloor, MIAKOM, and Shamal Plastic Industries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa.

Media Contact: Jessica Scopacasa Senior Public Relations Manager – dmg events E: [email protected] M: +971503659468

To know more about the event, visit www.TheBig5DigitalFestivalAfrica.com.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus : Kenya cases rise to 7,886 Nairobi, Sunday July 5, 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoKenya has recorded 309 more cases of  COVID 19 raising the total case load to 7,886. The Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman reported that the positive cases were drawn from 4,228 samples tested in 37 Counties, in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested in the country now stands at 189,263. Today, the CAS also confirmed tha
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa rand up as risk appetite revives

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand gained early on Monday, as the dollar was dragged down by a steady rise of coronavirus...
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update as of 5 July 2020

Africa Press Office -
Total Cases - 1015 (+13) Recovered - 567 (+44) tests - 160,550 (+3279) Deaths - 3 (+0) Active cases - 535 *Rusizi:8, Kigali:5 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 and the oil price crash: Nigeria’s tough choices

CNBC Africa -
Africa Initiative for Governance and Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government co-host high level discussion on ‘COVID -19 and the oil price crash: Nigeria’s tough choices’, with key decision makers in Nigeria and global thought leaders....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

South Africa rand up as risk appetite revives

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand gained early on Monday, as the dollar was dragged down by a steady rise of coronavirus...
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 and the oil price crash: Nigeria’s tough choices

CNBC Africa -
Africa Initiative for Governance and Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government co-host high level discussion on ‘COVID -19 and the oil price crash: Nigeria’s tough choices’, with key decision makers in Nigeria and global thought leaders....
Read more
Mining

Sasol gives up licence to seek offshore gas in Mozambique

Reuters -
MAPUTO (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd has opted to give up its licence to explore for gas off the...
Read more
Coronavirus

Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues in FY 19/20 fall to $5.72 bln – statement

Reuters -
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues fell to $5.72 billion in the 2019/20 financial year from $5.75 billion in the year...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

How these global top 100 companies remain winners during the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The global top 100 companies have continued to outperform industry peers even amid the market volatility caused by Covid-19. Microsoft, Apple Netflix and Tesla are amongst those who have seen increased market capitalisation during Covid-19, joining CNBC Africa for more is Alice Tomdio, Director of Capital Markets at PwC Nigeria.
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenya Airways to lay off staff, reduce network and assets -CEO

Reuters -
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Airways will lay off an unspecified number of workers, reduce its network and also get rid of some...
Read more
Videos

African airlines brace for severe turbulence as the impact of COVID-19 deepens

CNBC Africa -
The International Air Transport Association is urging governments in Africa and the Middle East to create alternatives to airline arrival quarantine, as this would allow economies to re-start whilst avoiding the risk of increasing Covid-19 cases. Muhammad Albakri, Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East at the International Air Transport Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

SSA PMI’s rose in June despite COVID-19 shocks, here’s why

CNBC Africa -
Sub-Saharan African PMI’s released by Markit Economics rose in June although business conditions in the six countries that were surveyed continued to weaken. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved